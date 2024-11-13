Old National Launches Financial Education Podcast, Videos

‘Real-Life Finance’ podcast to focus on everyday financial solutions; ‘Smart Money Half-Minute’ videos designed to help young adults manage money

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) is expanding upon its long-standing commitment as a leader in the financial education space with two new, engaging digital initiatives: a Real-Life Finance Podcast, and a Smart Money Half-Minute video series.

The Real-Life Finance Podcast is a complement to Old National’s popular Real-Life Finance eLearning education platform and in-person workshops. Hosted by Old National Financial Empowerment Director Ben Joergens, each episode focuses on everyday financial solutions that empower listeners to build the financial future they richly deserve. The debut episode, featuring former NBA player and current Old National Executive Recruiter Luke Zeller, is available at oldnational.com/RLF as well as on popular podcast platforms.

The Smart Money Half-Minute videos, which debuted in October, are featured on Old National’s Instagram and TikTok channels, as well as at oldnational.com/Smart Money, with a new video posted once a week. The videos star young adults who share their advice about budgeting, saving and other keys to effective financial management.

“Old National believes that a strong foundation in money management is fundamental to achieving one’s dreams and maintaining financial independence and success,” said Old National Chief Communications, Culture & Social Responsibility Officer Kathy Schoettlin. “That’s why we are so excited about these new, fun and engaging additions to Old National’s financial education tool kit.”

The Smart Money Half-Minute videos dovetail with Old National’s Real-Life Finance online financial education curriculum. Real-Life Finance is a low-cost ($4.95 for a lifetime license) e-learning program with 46 individual lessons covering Financial Psychology, Budgeting, Account Management, Credit, Loans and Debt, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Home Ownership, and more. This program is available for universities, business clients (for their employees), and more.

“Our Real-Life Finance lessons aren’t lectures full of complicated, out-of-reach ideas,” says Joergens. “They are easily understandable, interactive tools that engage users and help them understand different views and behaviors.”

For more information, or to enroll in the Real-Life Finance program, go to oldnational.com/about-us/community/financial-education-courses/real-life-finance. To view the Smart Money Half-Minute videos, follow Old National on Instagram at instagram.com/oldnationalbancorp, and on TikTok at tiktok.com/@oldnationalbancorp.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $31 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" — an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

rick.vach@oldnational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efbcf8b8-b92c-4334-8860-66857872b978

Real-Life Finance Podcast Real-Life Finance Podcast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.