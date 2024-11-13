Tarsus Welcomes Kate Goodrich, M.D., MHS, to its Board of Directors

Humana CMO brings more than two decades of experience driving innovative, value-based initiatives designed to improve patient outcomes



IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced the appointment of Katherine H. (Kate) Goodrich, M.D., MHS, Chief Medical Officer of Humana Inc., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Goodrich is a seasoned executive and practicing physician who has dedicated her career to championing innovative healthcare initiatives designed to improve healthcare access, equity and affordability.

“As a former CMO of Medicare and now CMO of a leading health insurance company, Kate has had an indelible impact on how government and private sector entities approach value-based care,” said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Tarsus. “Her passion for ensuring optimal patient outcomes aligns squarely with our mission, and we are thrilled to apply her expertise to expanding the impact of XDEMVY and communicating the value proposition of future therapies.”

“Tarsus has created an entirely new category of disease, brought it to the forefront, and provided a novel solution to potentially millions of patients. That differentiated approach to patient impact is what drew me to Tarsus,” said Dr. Goodrich. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking Board and executive team as we continue building a leadership stake in eye care and work to bring new medicines to patients in need.”

As Chief Medical Officer for Humana, Dr. Goodrich provides executive clinical leadership for the insurance and CenterWell businesses of Humana, and oversees physician engagement, healthcare research, health equity and social impact initiatives. Previously, she was the Senior Vice President for Clinical Analytics and Trend within Humana’s Clinical Solutions organization, where she was accountable for producing the business analytics and rapid learning approach for clinical programs designed to improve outcomes at lower cost.

Prior to joining Humana, Dr. Goodrich was at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), where she was the Director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ) and CMS’s Chief Medical Officer. The Center is responsible for numerous quality and value-based purchasing programs including the Quality Payment Program, quality improvement programs in all 50 states, development and enforcement of health and safety standards of all facility-based providers across the nation, and coverage decisions for treatments and services for Medicare.

For more than 25 years, Dr. Goodrich has served as a faculty member at the George Washington University Medical Center (GWUMC). She continues to practice clinical medicine as a hospitalist and professor of medicine at GWUMC. Dr. Goodrich currently serves on the boards of the National Quality Forum, the Institute for Accountable Care and the Delaware Valley ACO. She earned her M.D. from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and her master’s in health services research from Yale University.

