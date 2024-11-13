Wärtsilä engines to deliver reliable power for generating facility

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply generating sets and auxiliary equipment for Tampa Electric Company’s new generating facility in Florida, USA. Under normal conditions, this plant will generate power for the company’s customers throughout the service territory. Under special conditions, the plant will have the capability to operate in island mode to provide a reliable and resilient source of electricity for a military base. The project is being delivered in two phases, and the orders with Wärtsilä were booked in January 2023 and December 2023.

The first phase of the MacDill Power Station is scheduled for completion in the latter part of 2024, and it will operate with two Wärtsilä 50SG engines running on natural gas fuel. Commissioning of the second phase is expected to take place in the second half of 2025, and that too will be powered by two Wärtsilä 50SG engines. The total output of the plant when fully operational will be 72 MW.

“This is an important contract that highlights the significance of the technological capabilities of the Wärtsilä engines. A reliable and resilient supply of power to a military base in all weather conditions, no matter how challenging, is essential, and this we can provide. This is evidenced by our global track record of installations in all climates and many island-grid applications,” says Jon Rodriguez, Energy Business Director, North America at Wärtsilä Energy.

The Wärtsilä 50SG offers high efficiency in a small footprint combined with great reliability and flexibility. It is capable of fast starting and stopping, making it optimal for balancing solutions.

