DMW&H Promotes Jim McLafferty to VP Sales, Marketing and Solutions Development

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMW&H, a leading provider of advanced material handling and warehouse solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jim McLafferty to VP Sales, Marketing and Solutions Development, effective January 1, 2025. McLafferty, who previously served as Director of Sales for Post & Parcel, brings extensive experience and a proven track record of success to his new role.

“Jim McLafferty has been a leader at DMW&H for over 15 years and I am proud to announce that he will be taking on the position of VP Sales, Marketing and Solutions Development team on our mission to be the premier, market leading integrator designing and implementing the most advanced material handling solutions to help our customer achieve their goals.”

With over 30 years of experience in the material handling industry, McLafferty has a deep understanding of the field and a commitment to excellence that has been central to his impact at DMW&H. His expertise encompasses all aspects of sales and solutions development, making him well positioned to lead the company’s initiatives and strengthen its market presence.

“I am truly honored and excited to accept this new role at DMW&H. I'm looking forward to working with our talented sales, marketing and solutions teams, and together I'm confident we will drive exceptional growth, build lasting customer relationships, and set new standards for innovative material handling systems,” says Jim McLafferty.

In his new role, McLafferty will oversee DMW&H's sales, marketing, and solutions functions, with a focus on enhancing the company’s portfolio of integrated material handling solutions and expanding its reach across key markets. His leadership will play a pivotal role in supporting DMW&H’s growth objectives and reinforcing its reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions.

About DMW&H:

DMW&H is a trusted leader in material handling solutions, providing state-of-the-art warehouse automation and control systems for distribution and fulfillment centers. With over 60 years of experience, DMW&H excels in developing custom-engineered solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance overall supply chain performance. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ and its commitment to excellence has earned it numerous industry awards and recognitions. For more information, visit www.dmwandh.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Elizabeth Dempsey

(201) 635-3493

edempsey@dmwandh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.