Epiq Unveils Expansion to Phoenix Global Resource Center

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq held a ribbon cutting today to celebrate the completion of an expansion project to its Global Resource Center (GRC) in Phoenix.

Epiq’s Phoenix GRC, which opened in 2020, has since grown by more than 40 percent due to client demand and this marks the second expansion in two years. Epiq marked this significant growth milestone by unveiling renovations, which doubled the number of dedicated client spaces and enhanced team workstations, recreational areas, and collaboration spaces.

This location is in addition to Epiq’s other flexible administrative resource center in Hyderabad, India. Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions business has developed comprehensive business process outsourcing solutions to help organizations realize cost and efficiency improvements through a 24/7/365 administrative support model.

“Our Global Resource Centers provide strategic business support to some of the largest global organizations across the legal, financial, and corporate sectors,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President of Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions business. “We are purposeful in providing secure, 24/7/365 follow-the-sun administrative, marketing, billing, and document processing support to our clients at our Global Resource Centers, virtually, or via a hybrid solution.”

Epiq’s GRC locations cover multiple time zones, provide disaster recovery options, and tap into diverse talent pools and subject matter expertise. These secure centers of excellence provide clients with process-driven solutions and scalable, highly skilled support to help with overflow work, and shared services, such as document processing, proofreading, marketing, virtual reception, call center, time entry, AP/AR, virtual administrative, and legal assistant support.

“Not only does this expansion allow us to continue to scale services for our clients, but it also acts as an investment in the Phoenix metro area by driving hundreds of job opportunities in the near future,” Deichmeister said. “As the way we work continues to evolve, many organizations have looked to Epiq to help them achieve an end-to-end operational strategy that gives them flexibility to support employees both onsite and remotely. Expanding our Phoenix Global Resource Center enables us to continue to do this – even more effectively – as we continue to accelerate digital transformation efforts for our clients and enable the workforce of the future.”

