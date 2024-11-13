The ID Agency Named Public Relations Agency of Record for Formula E Racing Series in the US

Cultural Agency to Drive Formula E Communications Strategy for North America

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula E , the world's first all-electric street racing series, has appointed The ID Agency in Los Angeles as its Public Relations Agency of Record for the United States. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in Formula E's commitment to expanding its presence and impact in the important US market.

Founded in 2004, The ID Agency brings a wealth of experience in public relations, consumer marketing, and event execution. Known for its unique approach with enthusiasts engaging enthusiasts, the agency has a proven track record of creating authentic brand connections with modern consumers across various industries.

Victor Carrillo, Founder and CEO of The ID Agency, commented on the new partnership: "We’re thrilled to join forces with Formula E, a motorsport series that aligns perfectly with our passion for innovation and cultural relevance. Our internal team of enthusiasts is ready to leverage our deep understanding of American enthusiast subcultures and our extensive network in the automotive, sport, tech, and arts communities to elevate Formula E in the US market."

The ID Agency's roster of high-profile clients, including Bridgestone, El Pollo Loco, Hot Wheels, Neft Vodka, Formula DRIFT, PUMA, and many more, demonstrates its ability to work with diverse brands and create impactful campaigns. Experience with previous clients such as Nike, Pepsi, and the NFL further solidifies the agency’s sports and lifestyle marketing expertise.

The ID Agency will be responsible for US consumer public relations outreach in North America, including press office activities, race-day media coordination, creative campaigns, and activations. The focus will be on highlighting Formula E's unique position as a high-performance, city-center, sustainable racing series and its relevance to the future of mobility.

For more information about Formula E and upcoming races, please visit fiaformulae.com .

ABOUT FORMULA E

Formula E is the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport-certified net zero carbon since its inception. Through racing in the heart of some of the world's most iconic cities, Formula E delivers thrilling entertainment while promoting electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions to combat climate change.

ABOUT THE ID AGENCY

The ID Agency is a cultural marketing and communications business specializing in creating authentic brand connections with modern consumers. Founded in 2004, the agency combines its team's passions with professional expertise to deliver innovative campaigns across multiple industries, including automotive, sports, technology, and lifestyle brands. For more information, visit our website at theidagency.com .

Media Contact: The ID Agency fiaformulaemedia@theidagency.com

