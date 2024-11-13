Creative Realities Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

25% Year-over-Year Top Line Revenue Growth; 53% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $2.3 Million; On Track for Best Year Ever

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights:

Record third quarter revenue of $14.4 million, up 25% from $11.6 million in the prior-year period

Gross profit of $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 versus $5.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 25%

Net Income improved by $1.9 million during third quarter, to breakeven, as compared to third quarter prior year

Adjusted EBITDA* of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 versus $1.0 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 122%

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of approximately $18.1 million at the end of the third quarter versus $18.0 million as of June 30, 2024



“Our financial results – including third quarter record revenue and profitable bottom-line performance – put us squarely on track for the Company’s best year in its history,” said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer. “Revenue rose 25% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $2.3 million, as we moved closer to achieving many of our goals for fiscal 2024. Our Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue rose to 15.8% in the quarter and to 11.5% year-to-date, bringing our trailing twelve-months Adjusted EBITDA to $7.4 million, or 13.6% of trailing twelve-month revenue. This Adjusted EBITDA is ahead of our prior projection of a 2024 exit run-rate of approximately 12% on revenue of $60 million. While the Company’s active business development pipeline positions us positively for 2025 and beyond, we project a shortfall in revenue against our prior projections for the 2024 fourth quarter and the fiscal year as material opportunities have taken longer to finalize, contract, and deploy, thus pushing these projected revenues into 2025. We are confident that 2024 will represent record revenue and profitability under any scenario and remain excited about the future and committed to accelerating growth, expanding margins, optimizing our capital structure and, as always, increasing returns for our shareholders.”

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation is provided in the tables of this press release.

2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Sales were $14.4 million for the fiscal 2024 third quarter, an increase of $2.9 million, or 25%, as compared to the same period in fiscal 2023. Hardware revenue was $5.2 million, versus $4.8 million in the prior-year period, while service revenue rose to $9.2 million from $6.7 million in fiscal 2023. Service growth was significant year-over-year reflecting strong demand and a higher installed base of business.

Consolidated gross profit was $6.6 million for the fiscal 2024 third quarter versus $5.3 million in the prior-year period, and consolidated gross margin was 45.6% versus 45.8% in the fiscal 2023 third quarter. Gross margin on hardware revenue was 24.1% in fiscal 2024 as compared to 30.2% in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting product mix. Gross margin on service amounted to 57.9%, versus 57.1% in the fiscal 2023 third quarter. The Company anticipates margin expansion as revenue expands more quickly than the associated cost of deployment and support of those enhanced levels of revenue. Software subscription run-rates continued to rise, and the Company ended the quarter with record ARR of approximately $18.1 million on an annualized run rate.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter rose to $1.5 million, versus $1.3 million in the prior-year period, reflecting enhanced investment in business development activities. Third quarter general and administrative expenses were $3.9 million versus $3.8 in fiscal 2023.

The Company posted operating income of approximately $1.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.2 million in fiscal 2023. CRI reported net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 versus a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (defined later in this release) was $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash on hand of approximately $0.9 million, versus $2.9 million at December 31, 2023. The Company had outstanding debt of approximately $11.0 million as of September 30, 2024 versus $15.1 million at the start of the fiscal year. As of the end of the third quarter, the trailing twelve-month gross and net leverage ratios utilizing Adjusted EBTIDA were 1.49x and 1.37x, respectively, versus 2.97x and 2.40x at the beginning of 2024. Net debt is equal to the Company’s outstanding debt less cash on hand.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to review the results of the third quarter 2024, and provide additional commentary about recent performance, today, November 13, at 9:00 am Eastern Time, which will include prepared remarks and materials from management, followed by a live Q&A. The call will be hosted by Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to the call, participants should register at https://bit.ly/CRIearnings2024Q3. Once registered, participants can use the weblink provided in the registration email to participate in the live webcast. An archived edition of the earnings conference call will also be posted on the Company’s website later today and will remain available for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Creative Realities, Inc. prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA.” CRI defines “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. CRI defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, fair value adjustments and both cash and non-cash non-recurring gains and charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used internally in planning and evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of these metrics offers investors, bankers and other stakeholders an additional view of the Company’s operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial results. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or to net cash used in operating activities as measures of operating results or liquidity. Our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and the measures exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of GAAP net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included in the accompanying financial schedules. For further information, please refer to Creative Realities, Inc.’s filings available online at www.sec.gov, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ programmatic advertising platform.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, vendors and customers, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 868 $ 2,910 Accounts receivable, net 11,300 12,468 Inventories, net 3,054 2,567 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 743 665 Total Current Assets $ 15,965 $ 18,610 Property and equipment, net 369 499 Goodwill 26,453 26,453 Other intangible assets, net 23,519 24,062 Operating lease right-of-use assets 901 1,041 Other non-current assets 355 112 Total Assets $ 67,562 $ 70,777 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,446 $ 7,876 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,649 3,761 Deferred revenues 2,769 1,132 Customer deposits 3,398 3,233 Current maturities of operating leases 461 505 Short-term portion of related party term debt - 3,690 Short-term portion of contingent consideration, at fair value 10,794 - Total Current Liabilities 27,517 20,197 Revolving credit facility 10,979 - Long-term related party term debt - 9,829 Long-term obligations under operating leases 463 536 Long-term contingent consideration, at fair value - 11,208 Other non-current liabilities 309 176 Total Liabilities 39,268 41,946 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 66,666 shares authorized; 10,447 and 10,409 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 104 104 Additional paid-in capital 82,206 82,073 Accumulated deficit (54,016 ) (53,346 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 28,294 28,831 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 67,562 $ 70,777





CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales Hardware $ 5,241 $ 4,847 $ 14,409 $ 12,606 Services and other 9,201 6,721 25,433 18,102 Total sales 14,442 11,568 39,842 30,708 Cost of sales Hardware 3,979 3,384 10,682 9,314 Services and other 3,874 2,881 10,019 6,704 Total cost of sales 7,853 6,265 20,701 16,018 Gross profit 6,589 5,303 19,141 14,690 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 1,525 1,301 4,655 3,666 General and administrative expenses 3,928 3,842 12,834 11,654 Total operating expenses 5,453 5,143 17,489 15,320 Operating income (loss) 1,136 160 1,652 (630 ) Other expenses (income): Interest expense, including amortization of debt discount 303 734 1,479 2,324 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration 598 1,369 (414 ) 1,461 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 1,059 - Other expense (income) (11 ) 3 (28 ) (132 ) Total other expenses (income) 890 2,106 2,096 3,653 Net income (loss) before income taxes 246 (1,946 ) (444 ) (4,283 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (192 ) 15 (226 ) (73 ) Net income (loss) $ 54 $ (1,931 ) $ (670 ) $ (4,356 ) Basic earning (loss) per common share $ 0.01 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.56 ) Diluted earning (loss) per common share $ 0.01 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 10,447 8,713 10,438 7,775 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 10,634 8,713 10,438 7,775





CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, except share per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (670 ) $ (4,356 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 2,901 2,393 Amortization of debt discount 569 1,078 Amortization of stock-based compensation 9 539 Amortization of deferred financing costs 37 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,059 - Bad debt expense 186 318 Provision for inventory reserves (65 ) 141 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration (414 ) 1,461 Deferred income taxes 157 44 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 982 2,080 Inventories (422 ) (180 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (78 ) 859 Accounts payable (1,360 ) (53 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8 683 Deferred revenue 1,637 2,284 Customer deposits 165 1,054 Other, net 49 (39 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,750 8,306 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (9 ) (287 ) Capitalization of labor for software development (2,293 ) (2,851 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,302 ) (3,138 ) Financing activities Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering expenses - 5,454 Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 21,854 - Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (10,875 ) - Payment of deferred financing costs (289 ) - Repayment of term debt (15,147 ) (3,865 ) Principal payments on finance leases (33 ) (14 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,490 ) 1,575 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,042 ) 6,743 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,910 1,633 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 868 $ 8,376





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

Creative Realities, Inc. prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA.” CRI defines “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. CRI defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, fair value adjustments and both cash and non-cash non-recurring gains and charges.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of CRI’s profitability or liquidity. CRI’s management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful financial metrics because they allow external users of CRI’s financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, to more effectively evaluate CRI’s operating performance, compare the results of its operations from period to period and against CRI’s peers without regard to CRI’s financing methods, hedging positions or capital structure and because it highlights trends in CRI’s business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. CRI also presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures of its performance that are frequently used by others in evaluating companies in its industry. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA CRI presents may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net loss, CRI’s most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.



Quarters Ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Quarters ended 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 GAAP net (loss) income $ 54 $ (615 ) $ (109 ) $ 1,419 $ (1,931 ) Interest expense: Amortization of debt discount - 209 360 366 363 Other interest, net 303 304 303 302 371 Depreciation/amortization: Amortization of intangible assets 1,081 878 790 781 766 Amortization of employee share-based awards 3 3 3 4 3 Depreciation of property & equipment 51 52 49 48 50 Income tax (benefit) expense 192 25 9 10 (15 ) EBITDA $ 1,684 $ 856 $ 1,405 $ 2,930 $ (393 ) Adjustments Loss (Gain) on fair value of contingent consideration 598 (408 ) (604 ) (42 ) 1,369 Loss on debt extinguishment - 1,059 - - - Stock-based compensation – Director grants - - - 21 43 Other (income) expense (11 ) 18 (35 ) (79 ) 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,271 $ 1,525 $ 766 $ 2,830 1,022

