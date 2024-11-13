Habit Burger & Grill Launches Limited-Time Steakhouse Char Melt

Savor the Season with the Steakhouse Char Melt: Bold, Unforgettable, Deliciously Savory

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill is turning up the flavor this season with a delicious new contender: the Steakhouse Char Melt. This limited-time creation is here to bring bold, savory twists that only Habit can deliver. Fans of the iconic Patty Melt and Santa Barbara Char will feel right at home with this latest addition, but with a steakhouse-inspired twist that makes it an irresistible new player in Habit’s lineup of crave-worthy melts.

“Our famous Patty Melt just got some serious competition,” says Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger & Grill. “We wanted to create something familiar but with bold, hearty flavors that feel totally new. The Steakhouse Char Melt brings that comforting, classic steakhouse vibe into an easy-to-eat, handheld format. It’s the kind of burger that just makes you want to sit back and savor every bite.”

The Steakhouse Char Melt combines two of Habit’s signature chargrilled patties with layers of gooey melted white cheddar, topped with caramelized onions, portabella mushrooms, and finished with a creamy, peppercorn sauce. Sandwiched between two perfectly toasted slices of sourdough, this melt is crafted to deliver a balanced bite of juicy, melty, and savory goodness.

With mid-November bringing in cooler weather, the Steakhouse Char Melt is the perfect cozy companion. This savory sandwich practically begs you to curl up beside a fireplace, indulge in its warmth, and savor it in your comfiest PJs. Packed with bold, comforting flavors, it’s the ultimate treat for the season—a delicious excuse to embrace fall’s laid-back vibe and enjoy a taste of the steakhouse right at Habit Burger & Grill.

Available now at participating locations for a limited time, the Steakhouse Char Melt is here to spice up the season with the kind of bold, unforgettable flavor that Habit fans know and love. Whether you're a die-hard Patty Melt fan or a new guest discovering Habit’s twist on the classic melt, this is one seasonal bite you won't want to miss.

This holiday season, Habit is bringing you even more ways to celebrate with exclusive deals:

We’re celebrating with a new BOGO promo code every week to inspire shared moments. Check our social media every Sunday morning through December for the code!

Plus, make your holiday party unforgettable with our delicious Charbox—get $20 off your $150+ ezCater order with promo code “CHARMAS,” now through November 19. Order here.

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at:

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0e700dc-ba5a-46e0-8416-0d2fc56942cd

Habit Burger & Grill Launches Limited-Time Steakhouse Char Melt Savor the Season with the Steakhouse Char Melt: Bold, Unforgettable, Deliciously Savory

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.