Ethan Allen Recognized for Sustainable Wood Sourcing

DANBURY, CT, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) recognized Ethan Allen for its wood-sourcing policies and commitment to sustainable wood used to make the furniture they sell. Ethan Allen was awarded the designation of “Most Improved” for 2024, which is given to only one furniture retailer per year.

The majority of wood sourced by Ethan Allen in its furniture manufacturing is comprised of certified sustainable wood. At its Vermont case goods plant, the company also recycles wood chips and sawdust generated during manufacturing, using the recycled biomass to power wood-drying kilns and cogenerate electricity.

“Ethan Allen has a long-standing commitment to sustainable operations and manufacturing, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to responsible wood sourcing,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We commend the SFC and NWF’s mission to educate the industry on responsible practices and to increase consumer awareness, so customers can weigh a company’s environmental commitment when they make purchasing decisions.”

Ethan Allen is also Verified Sustainable by Appalachian Hardwood Manufacturers Inc. (AHMI), a recognition that the company sources wood from responsibly managed Appalachian forests. For additional information about the company’s wood sourcing policy, refer to its Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com/esg/esg-responsibility .

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), recently named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted furniture in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



Investor Relations Contact:

Matt McNulty

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

IR@ethanallen.com

Attachment

2024 Most Improved Ethan Allen awarded Wood Furniture Scorecard Most Improved for 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.