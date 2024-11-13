RAPPEL – Les Industries Dorel tiendra une téléconférence pour discuter des résultats de son troisième trimestre

MONTRÉAL, 13 nov. 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Les Industries Dorel Inc. (TSX : DII.B, DII.A)

TÉLÉCONFÉRENCE : OUVERTE AUX : Analystes, investisseurs et autres personnes intéressées DATE : Le jeudi 14 novembre 2024 HEURE : 13 h 00, heure de l’Est TÉL. : 1-844-763-8274

LE COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE SERA DIFFUSÉ PAR GLOBENEWSWIRE AVANT L’OUVERTURE DES MARCHÉS LE JOUR MÊME DE LA TÉLÉCONFÉRENCE.

Veuillez téléphoner 15 minutes avant l’heure prévue pour la conférence.

Si vous êtes dans l’impossibilité d’y participer, vous pourrez avoir accès à un enregistrement en téléphonant au 1-855-669-9658 et en entrant le code 1819669 sur votre clavier téléphonique. Cet enregistrement sera disponible du jeudi 14 novembre 2024, à compter de 16 h 30, jusqu’à 23 h 59, le jeudi 21 novembre 2024.

LES MÉDIAS QUI SOUHAITERAIENT CITER UN ANALYSTE SONT PRIÉS DE CONTACTER CELUI-CI PERSONNELLEMENT POUR OBTENIR SON APPROBATION.

Les personnes intéressées pourront écouter la discussion en direct sur Internet à https://www.dorel.com/fr/pages/sharehold e r-information .

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez contacter John Paikopoulos, Les Industries Dorel inc. au 514-934-3034.

