REPEAT – Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Third Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc.  (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Thursday, November 14, 2024
TIME:  1:00 PM Eastern Time
CALL: 1-844-763-8274
   

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKETS OPEN THE SAME DAY THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 1819669 on your phone. This recording will be available on Thursday, November 14, 2024 as of 4:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact John Paikopoulos, Dorel Industries Inc. at 514-934-3034.


