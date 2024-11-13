D-Tech International Introduces Height-Adjustable Library Self-Service Kiosk

D-Tech's height-adjustable self-service library kiosk, serveIT Marvin Crisp, Founder and Owner of D-Tech International D-Tech International has served libraries for over twenty years

The decision to introduce a height-adjustable feature to serveIT was driven by our commitment to user accessibility, and working closely with our library customers to understand their requirements.” — Marvin Crisp, Founder and Owner of D-Tech International

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Tech International, a leading provider of library technology solutions, has announced an innovative update to its popular self-service kiosk, serveIT . This latest version is height-adjustable, addressing the growing demand for inclusive design in public spaces.The height-adjustable base is controlled via the kiosk's touch screen, ensuring comfortable access for users of all heights to check out library items. It also incorporates a soft stop mechanism that halts movement if interrupted, protecting users and maintaining a secure library environment.Marvin Crisp, Founder and Owner of D-Tech International, which has over 450 self-service customers around the world, said: “The decision to introduce a height-adjustable feature to serveIT was driven by our commitment to user accessibility, and working closely with our library customers to understand their requirements. Libraries serve diverse communities, and it is essential for all patrons, regardless of their physical abilities, to have equal access to library resources.”With ease of use central to its design specifications, the serveIT kiosk integrates seamlessly with existing library systems and supports both barcode and RFID check-out methods. It also offers optional payment capabilities, including PCI-compliant credit card processing as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.The introduction of the height-adjustable feature is part of D-Tech International's broader initiative to enhance library accessibility. The company also provides SMART lockers , integrating RFID self-service capability with automated pick-up lockers to offer patrons 24/7 access to reserved materials, even offsite.For more information on D-Tech International and its range of library technology, visit www.d-techinternational.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.