2024 Best Cities for Veterans Transitioning to Civilian Life

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navy Federal has released the 2024 Best Cities After Service list. Cities including Sarasota, FL and Norwich, CT rank high on the list. Veterans’ average incomes, cost of living, crime rates, proximity to VA hospitals and quality of life considerations were evaluated when creating the Best Cities list. And when you’ve decided on a new city, Navy Federal Credit Union has tools, tips and resources to help you on your way.Each year approximately 200,000 servicemembers, roughly 1,300 families a day, transition from military to civilian life. Finding the right location is a significant journey and can make all the difference in ensuring a successful new start. To ease this process, Navy Federal has once again teamed up with Sperling’s Best Places to create the 2024 Best Cities After Service list. This comprehensive guide evaluates the pros and cons of various U.S. cities and towns, helping Veterans and their families find the perfect place to call home.The list features Best Cities to Buy a House, Best Cities to Retire, Best Cities for Veteran Entrepreneurs/Small Business Owners and Best Small Towns After Service. Finance Expert Clay Stackhouse, Outreach Manager, Navy Federal Credit Union, shares top locations for a smooth transition to civilian life.For more information, please visit https://www.NavyFederal.org/BestCities

