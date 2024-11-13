35 miles of roadway preserved across 4 counties in western Washington this summer

OLYMPIA – It’s time to enjoy the long-term gain following the short-term pain. Travelers now have a smoother ride after work to preserve four highways wraps up in western Washington.

While people patiently waited through one-way alternating traffic, construction crews prepared and installed a highway’s equivalent of a new roof – known as chip seal. Water and time can damage the surface of a roadway, much like the roof of a house.

About chip seal

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation applied chip seal to repair cracks and ruts on four separate highways. Work occurred on US 101 near Quilcene, State Route 165 near Carbonado, SR 105 near Aberdeen and SR 110 near Forks. Chip sealing involves the application of a special protective surface that helps extend the life of the roadway. The surface treatment requires warm, dry weather to cure properly. This is why the work must happen in summer.

The summer construction extended the useful life of the roadway for years to come.

The project also replaced signs along the highways. Combining work reduced cost and allowed more work to get done at once.

WSDOT appreciates travelers’ patience throughout the summer.

