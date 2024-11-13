Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Government of Russia

AZERBAIJAN, November 13 - On November 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Mikhail Mishustin, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Greeting the Chairman of the Government, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- I am delighted to see you. Thank you for taking the time to come to Azerbaijan. I am very glad that Russia is represented at this conference at a high level, and I am confident that your personal participation in the discussions will give them special significance.

I would also like to express my gratitude to the Russian Federation for the support provided to Azerbaijan in the build-up to the decision to hold the conference in Baku and in the process of our preparations for COP29. For us, of course, this is an exceptional event. Events of such a scale have never been held in Azerbaijan before. We are glad that friendly countries are actively participating in this event and are represented at a high level.

And, of course, as always, it is also a good opportunity to once again go over the bilateral agenda. Despite the fact that we have been meeting with Vladimir Vladimirovich very often lately, the agenda of our relations is still so extensive that there is a need for a regular review of everything that has been done and determine future directions for development. So, welcome again.

x x x

Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin said:

- Thank you, dear Ilham Heydarovich.

I would like to thank you for organizing all these events, in particular, for hosting such a large, probably the largest conference of the United Nations, which is dedicated to climate issues. Everyone here notes the highest level of its organization.

I would also like to say that the day before my departure Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin conveyed his warmest wishes to you personally and also asked to congratulate you on the successful hosting of this conference, which everyone has already noted.

In general, this conference is held in the South Caucasus for the first time, and this also emphasizes the special role of Azerbaijan, which, as I know, has done a lot to organize its agenda. The agenda is complex. Everyone notes the high level of all the discussions, including the balanced resulting document of the conference.

As for our bilateral agenda, you have also mentioned it. Joint trade is growing. We cooperate across the wide spectrum of our bilateral agenda. This includes industry, energy, agriculture, cultural and humanitarian ties, digitalization. Ali Hidayatovich and I, along with our colleagues from the government, worked on this entire agenda today.

Thank you very much again for your hospitality.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you. And please convey my best wishes and greetings to Vladimir Vladimirovich.

Mikhail Mishustin: Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.