UC Merced Extension Launches Cannabis Industry Workforce Training Programs

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nearly $5 billion California cannabis industry needs a well-trained, skilled workforce as it continues to evolve to face today’s challenges and opportunities. To help meet that need, UC Merced Extension has partnered with national education leader Green Flower to offer programs specifically designed to prepare students for careers in the cannabis industry“UC Merced Extension is responding to the needs of this fast-growing industry by providing training on professional knowledge and skills that employers and learners are looking for,” said Annette Roberts Webb, Dean of Extension. “This training will be a vehicle for employee development in critical skill areas such as health and safety, operational excellence, product quality control, and quality customer service/patient care.”The nine-week, self-paced cannabis training programs begin on December 2, offering three specialized tracks: Cannabis Cultivation Specialist, Cannabis Retail Specialist, and Cannabis Extraction and Product Development Specialist. Each program is designed to equip students with industry-specific skills for $750 per course. Following the December start, new cohorts will begin on the first Monday of every other month. While there are no prerequisites, students must be at least 18 years old to enroll, with cannabis facility roles typically requiring employees to be 21 or older.“Green Flower is thrilled to partner with the University of California, Merced, to launch three cannabis workforce training certificate programs. UC Merced, known for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and reaching underserved populations, aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of California’s cannabis industry.” said Daniel Kalef, Green Flower Chief Growth Officer. “ By training a qualified workforce in areas like material handling, quality control, and horticulture, UC Merced and Green Flower are helping to drive sustainable growth in California's cannabis industry, and we are very excited to offer these programs.”For more information and to register for classes, please visit, https://cannabistraining.pace.ucmerced.edu/ . For a limited time, save $150 using the discount code UCMERCEDFIRST.###UC Merced Extension offers access to the university’s academic courses through Open University and provides professional courses in a variety of industry fields (education, business, technology, renewable energy, healthcare, etc.). UC Merced Extension partners with regional community initiatives and organizations to boost economic and social development with a focus on delivering courses in convenient and flexible formats, including fully online, hybrid, in-person, and custom modalities.UC Merced Extension offers workforce-responsive, non-degree credentials and credential pathways that provide opportunities to upskill and re-skill. We can develop and deliver skills-based, alternative credential programs that align with employer needs and high demand jobs. Alternative credentials are non-degree, professional credit, certificate, stackable, micro-credentials, bootcamps, etc.Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

