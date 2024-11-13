Colibri Real Estate Alumni Recognized as RISMedia’s 2024 Rookie of the Year Finalists

For more than 25 years, Colibri Real Estate has stood at the forefront of real estate education, dedicated to the success of both emerging and experienced real estate professionals. In his first year practicing real estate, Colton Heffley closed 20 deals around $8.3 million in volume. In his first year practicing real estate, Yankun Zhen closed 14 deals worth an estimated $7.2 million in volume.

Yankun Zhen and Colton Heffley showcase exceptional achievements and dedication in their inaugural year

At Colibri Real Estate, we are dedicated to helping agents succeed in their careers, providing premier educational resources whether they are just starting or veterans of the industry.” — Tina Lapp, Head of Customer Experience & Instruction, Colibri Real Estate

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colibri Real Estate , the leading provider of real estate education nationwide, is proud to announce two former Colibri students, Yankun Zhen of FAST Real Estate Brokered by eXp Realty and Colton Heffley of RE/MAX Advantage, were recognized as RISMedia ’s 2024 Rookie of the Year Finalists.Since 1980, RISMedia has largely been considered the leading media company in the residential real estate and home services industries. Every year, the RISMedia 2024 Rookie of the Year Award recognizes the extraordinary efforts of U.S. real estate agents who are new to the business and already experiencing great success, both in production and their role as real estate professionals. RISMedia selected 25 finalists nationwide based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.“At Colibri Real Estate, we are dedicated to helping agents succeed in their careers, providing premier educational resources whether they are just starting or veterans of the industry,“ said Tina Lapp, Head of Customer Experience and Instruction for Colibri Real Estate. “We are extremely proud of Colton Heffley and Yankun Zhen for their success in just one year of practicing. We will continue to champion and follow their careers as future leaders in real estate.”Colton Heffley began his real estate journey as the next step from playing professional hockey. Heffley began taking courses through Colibri Real Estate (formerly Real Estate Express) after a brokerage recruiter identified the school as an accessible resource for achieving one’s license. Heffley began taking classes while playing hockey, learning at his own pace and often taking quizzes on bus rides to and from games. He passed his state exam on his first attempt.Today, Heffley appreciates how his career in real estate has allowed him to plant roots in Nashville where he is an RE/MAX Advantage agent. In his first year, Heffley closed 20 deals around $8.3 million in volume. While his win as a finalist took some time to sink in, he now sees it as a reflection of all that he has accomplished thus far.“In hockey and real estate, the competition and the work ethic you need to be successful are big,” said Heffley. “You put in what you get out. If you're not working in hockey, you're not getting better on the ice. The same is true in real estate. If you're not getting better every day, you're not going to do more deals.”Yankun Zhen’s passion for real estate comes from an innate desire to help others — a quality his mother passed down to him. Seeing the smiles on clients’ faces after they have become homeowners is extremely rewarding for Zhen, whether it’s his sister, whom he helped buy a home, or a WWE wrestler.As an immigrant and entrepreneur, Zhen has always embraced challenges and enjoys the independence of being his own boss. He came across Colibri Real Estate after graduating from San Francisco State University. He felt the format was conducive to his learning style, where he could easily see what he needed to accomplish on his own time and schedule.“My key piece of advice, above all, is to focus less on immediate financial gains and more on perfecting your craft and delivering exceptional service to your clients,” said Zhen. “By prioritizing their needs and providing value, long-term success will follow.”In his first year, Zhen closed 14 deals worth an estimated $7.2 million in volume, although he prefers to say he helped 14 families buy homes. He works at FAST Real Estate, which is brokered by eXp Realty in Oakland, California.ABOUT COLIBRI REAL ESTATEFor more than 25 years, Colibri Real Estate has stood at the forefront of real estate education, dedicated to the success of both emerging and experienced real estate professionals. With a robust catalog of courses tailored for pre-licensing in 38 states as well as Washington D.C., exam preparation, post-licensing, and continuing education, Colibri Real Estate has empowered millions to excel and advance in their careers. Colibri Real Estate is part of the Colibri Group, an education company of elite brands committed to delivering learning solutions that foster professional growth to licensed professionals. To explore the possibilities of Colibri Real Estate and join a community driven by excellence and innovation, visit www.colibrirealestate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.