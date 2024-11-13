Power Bank Market to Reach USD 30.90 Billion at 8.21% CAGR by 2032 Amid Growing Reliance on Portable Power Solutions

Power Bank Market Size and Share Report

Power Bank Market Growth is driven by the increasing usage of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the S&S Insider,“The Power Bank Market Size was valued at USD 15.22 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand to USD 30.90 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.21% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”The power bank market has experienced substantial growth, driven by the increasing need for portable power solutions. This trend is largely fueled by the growing dependence on mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, which are integral to daily communication, entertainment, and productivity. With the global smartphone market reporting a 10% year-on-year growth in Q1 2024 reaching 300 million units shipped demand for consistent, on-the-go charging solutions has surged. Consumers now require power sources that can support high-energy activities like streaming, gaming, and remote work. The 8,001 mAh to 20,000 mAh segment led the power bank market with a 38% share in 2023. Offering an ideal balance between portability and power, this capacity range is suitable for high-consumption devices like laptops and tablets, making it a top choice among frequent travelers and professionals. Power banks in this category, such as Anker's PowerCore series with 20,000 mAh, deliver multiple device charges, catering to the on-the-move needs of users who rely heavily on their electronics. By Energy SourceElectric power banks held a dominant 70% market share in 2023. Known for affordability and widespread availability, these power banks are compatible with various devices and offer convenience through quick charging and multiple USB ports. Advancements in battery technology continue to improve charge speeds and energy capacities, making electric power banks a preferred choice for consumers. Anker and Xiaomi lead in this segment with products that offer quick charging and versatile compatibility, meeting the power needs of diverse devices. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Capacity Range-Up to 3,000 mAh-3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh-8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh-Above 20,000 mAhBy Energy Source-Electric-SolarBy Battery Type-Lithium Ion-Lithium PolymerBy Distribution Channel-E-Commerce-Brick & MortarRegional AnalysisAsia-Pacific captured the largest market share of 51% in 2023, driven by rising smartphone penetration and technological advancements. Countries like China and India are major players, with manufacturers such as Xiaomi catering to the high demand for affordable and powerful power banks. The region's focus on digital connectivity and mobile device accessibility positions it as a leader in the power bank market. The region’s focus on digital connectivity and mobile device accessibility positions it as a leader in the power bank market.North America is the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, attributed to increasing dependence on mobile devices for work and communication. The U.S., in particular, sees a high demand for premium and high-capacity power banks, as consumers seek reliable power solutions for extended device usage. Leading companies in the region, like Anker, provide innovative power banks with multi-device charging capabilities, catering to tech-savvy consumers.Recent Developments-August 2024 - Xiaomi introduced the Pocket Power Bank and the Power Bank 4i in the Indian market, along with the Redmi 13 5G and the Redmi Buds 5C. Future Trends in the Power Bank MarketThe power bank market is expected to see advancements in battery technology, concentrating on quicker charging rates, increased storage capacities, and the inclusion of wireless charging capabilities. Solar-powered and eco-friendly alternatives are anticipated to become more popular, in line with consumers' desire for sustainable choices. Furthermore, incorporating AI to enhance battery performance and energy efficiency is expected to become a notable trend, meeting the demands of users with diverse device requirements and high energy consumption. The ongoing increase in mobile and smart devices will elevate power banks into must-have accessories. Solar-powered and eco-friendly alternatives are anticipated to become more popular, in line with consumers' desire for sustainable choices. Furthermore, incorporating AI to enhance battery performance and energy efficiency is expected to become a notable trend, meeting the demands of users with diverse device requirements and high energy consumption. The ongoing increase in mobile and smart devices will elevate power banks into must-have accessories.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Power Bank Market Segmentation, by Capacity RangeChapter 7. Power Bank Market Segmentation, by Battery TypeChapter 7. Power Bank Market Segmentation, by Energy SourceChapter 7. Power Bank Market Segmentation, by Distribution ChannelChapter 8. Regional AnalysisChapter 9. Company ProfilesChapter 10. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 11. ConclusionContinued…

