Governor Mills Thanks Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director Elise Baldacci For Service to Maine

October 16, 2020

Senior Advisor Tom Abello to Serve as Legislative Director

Governor Janet Mills today thanked Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director Elise Baldacci for her service to the State of Maine. Baldacci, who has worked in the Governor’s Office since she assumed office in January of 2019, will leave her position on November 6, 2020 to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

Governor Mills also announced today that Tom Abello, Senior Advisor to the Governor, will assume the role of Legislative Director effective November 6, 2020.

“I have valued Elise’s sound judgment and steady leadership throughout my administration and particularly during this pandemic,” said Governor Mills. “I am deeply grateful for her service and, while I will miss her, Maine people are better off as a result of her work.”

“Serving Governor Mills has been an honor and I’m proud to have a small part in the success of her administration,” said Elise Baldacci. “Governor Mills and my colleagues in the Governor’s Office have become my extended family and I will miss working alongside them every day to improve the lives of Maine people.”

Prior to serving as Governor Mills’ Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director, Baldacci served as the Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the Maine Credit Union League. Previous to her work at the League, Baldacci worked for Maine Street Solutions and advocated for state and national clients in Augusta.

Before serving as Governor Mills’ Senior Policy Advisor, Abello worked as director of external affairs for the Nature Conservancy of Maine for more than nineteen years. In his role as director of external affairs, Abello led state and federal policy, communications and marketing, and strategic partnerships for the organization.