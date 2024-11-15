US Air Force Partners with Promo Direct for Promotional Merchandise Needs

US Air Force Partners with Promo Direct

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Air Force (USAF) has chosen Promo Direct as one of its promotional merchandise partners, marking a significant collaboration between the two organizations. This partnership emphasizes Promo Direct’s role as a trusted provider of custom-branded products for government and military clients, supplying items that support the USAF’s outreach, recruitment, and morale-building initiatives.

As one of the USAF’s trusted partners, Promo Direct provides an array of promotional items, from essential office supplies to branded apparel and drinkware. These products are designed to support recruitment, morale, and organizational events. As a longstanding leader in the promotional products industry, Promo Direct has earned a reputation for excellence, consistently providing its clients with innovative, cost-effective solutions that elevate their branding efforts.

Steve Alsager, National Account Manager at Promo Direct, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are incredibly proud to be selected as one of the USAF’s promotional merchandise suppliers. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering the best in quality and service. Supporting the USAF allows us to contribute to their vital work for our nation, and we look forward to continuing to grow this valuable relationship."

Promo Direct’s unique approach to customer service, coupled with a comprehensive catalog of customizable products, ensures the USAF has access to everything they need to strengthen their presence and connect with individuals across the nation.

The collaboration also underscores Promo Direct's expertise in working with government and military organizations, further solidifying its standing as a reliable partner for promotional merchandise across all sectors.

Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct: “We are honored to work with the United States Air Force. Their trust in us speaks volumes about our ability to meet the highest standards in promotional products. We’re excited to be a part of their mission, helping them build connections with communities and make a lasting impact.”

About Promo Direct

Established in 1991 by entrepreneur Dave Sarro, Promo Direct has swiftly grown to become a leading provider of promotional products. The company offers a wide range of customizable items designed to help businesses, organizations, and government entities elevate their branding and marketing efforts. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Promo Direct delivers innovative solutions that make a lasting impression.

