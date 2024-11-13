Michelle McCarthy Launches MCC Marketing Group, a Game-Changing Marketing Agency for Live Entertainment and Sports

Michelle McCarthy, Founder and CEO of MCC Marketing Group

MCC Marketing Group, with a revolutionary approach to amplifying brand impact in live entertainment, will redefine how brands and talent resonate with fans.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Executive Michelle McCarthy unveils MCC Marketing Group, a New York-based marketing agency with a revolutionary approach to amplifying brand impact in live entertainment and sports. Dedicated to forging powerful connections between artists, brands, and audiences, MCC Marketing Group specializes in innovative, results-driven strategies tailored to concerts, festivals, comedy, fine arts, and sports events. With this launch, MCC is set to redefine how brands and talent reach and resonate with fans around the globe.McCarthy, originally from Cork, Ireland, brings over 15 years of expertise in leading transformative marketing campaigns for some of the industry’s most iconic names and venues. Her distinguished career includes key marketing roles at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, where she spearheaded campaigns for Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and the Chicago Theatre. During her tenure, McCarthy led groundbreaking campaigns for events like Billy Joel’s record-setting residency, Harry Styles’ unprecedented 15 sold-out shows, and the historic Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano match, lauded as the “biggest women’s fight of all time.”In 2024, MCC Marketing Group delivered a standout campaign for the "Rock the Country" festival series, uniting country music legends Kid Rock and Jason Aldean. This comprehensive campaign spanned seven major Southeastern U.S. cities and leveraged a powerful 360-degree marketing strategy across digital, social, print, broadcast and out-of-home channels, delivering packed audiences and elevated brand visibility for each location during the festival’s inaugural year.Adding to its success, MCC Marketing Group executed the marketing for David Gilmour’s 2024 “Luck and Strange” U.S. Tour, delivering a sold-out experience across premier venues like Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl, and Intuit Dome. This success solidified Gilmour's tour as one of the year’s most anticipated, underscoring MCC’s ability to turn artistic visions into commercially successful, large-scale events.Globally, MCC Marketing Group partners with top touring artists and industry-leading promoters to maximize reach and engagement. “MCC Marketing Group is built on the philosophy of merging an artist’s passion with a marketer’s insight. We craft campaigns that are both innovative and rooted in data, consistently exceeding client expectations,” McCarthy shared. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with clients who seek profound audience connections, increased ticket sales, and unforgettable brand experiences.”MCC Marketing Group offers a full suite of services, including strategic planning, audience development, digital marketing, media planning, and event promotion. Backed by extensive industry knowledge and a commitment to collaboration and transparency, the agency has quickly become a trusted partner for globally recognized talent, venues, sporting events and festivals. McCarthy’s previous roles at Madison Square Garden and Prudential Center were marked by successful campaigns with high-profile artists such as Phish, Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, and Dave Chappelle, demonstrating her breadth in managing diverse live entertainment brands.MCC Marketing Group has launched its brand-new website, www.mccmarketinggroup.com , providing insights into the agency’s services and showcasing their client successes.For more information, visit www.mccmarketinggroup.com or contact info@mccmarketinggroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.