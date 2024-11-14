Greener Operations: Kiesler Machine Inc.’s Clean Energy Transition

Kiesler Machine Inc. installs 52 kW DC solar power system in Indiana, reducing carbon emission, boosting energy independence, & supporting sustainability goals.

PALMYRA, IN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiesler Machine Inc., the manufacturer of heavy-duty hinges, has completed a solar power installation at its facility in Palmyra, Indiana. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the company aims to reduce its carbon footprint and promote cleaner energy practices across its operations. This project marks a key advancement in Kiesler Machine’s sustainability efforts, allowing the company to reduce its reliance on conventional energy sources and minimize its environmental impact.

The new solar panels bring the total solar energy capacity onsite up to 52 kW DC, providing a reliable, sustainable power source to meet a significant portion of the facility’s electricity needs. This installation marks a big step for Kiesler Machine, Inc., towards energy independence and long-term cost-efficiency.

“This solar project represents our commitment to build a sustainable future for our company and community. With this solar power installation, we are inching towards reducing reliance on traditional energy resources, promoting cleaner operations, and investing in a model of responsible manufacturing,” said Barry Kiesler, Vice President Kiesler Machine Inc.

Transforming Manufacturing Through Solar Power: Kiesler Machine’s Sustainability Milestone

This initiative has transformed the company’s energy infrastructure and introduced benefits that align with both ecological and operational goals.

1. Reduction in Carbon Emissions: The solar panel installation offsets around 99% of the facility's on-grid electricity usage, reducing its annual carbon dioxide emissions by 52.1 tons. This reduction supports the company’s goal of reducing environmental impact and aligns with the broader goal of combatting climate change.

2. Enhanced Energy Independence and Efficiency: By reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and generating its renewable energy, Kiesler Machine has decreased its energy demand by approximately 66%. The energy independence supports the company’s long-term sustainability goals and offers increased resilience against fluctuations in energy pricing and supply.

3. Technological Advancement: The solar panel system includes a 45 kW AC/52 kW DC array with a battery storage capacity of 115 kWh. The setup enables peak shaving—reducing electricity usage during high-demand periods, thus lessening strain on the electrical grid. The system is also designed to recharge during off-peak hours, enhancing energy efficiency.

4. Long-term Cost Savings: Using solar power is anticipated to yield significant energy cost savings for the Kiesler Machine over the system’s lifetime. The project is expected to offer ongoing financial benefits alongside its environmental advantages.

5. Community and Industry Leadership in Green Manufacturing: Kiesler Machine’s solar investment underscores the company’s role as a community leader, setting a standard for responsible business practices and inspiring similar sustainable initiatives in the region.

About Kiesler Machine Inc.

Kiesler Machine Inc. specializes in designing and manufacturing of superior quality heavy-duty hinges. With its presence in Palmyra, Indiana in the US and London, UK, Kiesler Machine, Inc., is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and environmental impact through sustainable practices. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Kiesler Machine continues to develop solutions that align with its sustainability goals. For more information about Kiesler Machine’s manufacturing capabilities and sustainable practices., please visit - https://www.kieslermachine.com/ & https://www.kieslermachine.uk/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.