Key Driver Transforming The Bulletproof Vest Market 2024: Rising Military Expenditure Fuels Market Growth

The bulletproof vest market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $1.64 billion in 2023 to $1.79 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as rising crime rates, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, military modernization efforts, government regulations and mandates, and population growth.

The bulletproof vest market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching $2.51 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth is driven by rising concerns over personal safety and security, increased defense spending, the expansion of civilian markets, and growing urbanization. Key trends expected during the forecast period include the integration of smart armor technology, the use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials, lightweight and flexible designs, multi-threat protection capabilities, and the incorporation of body-worn cameras.

The rise in military spending by both developed and emerging nations is playing a significant role in the expansion of the bulletproof vest market. This growth is primarily driven by increased military budgets, which have led to substantial procurement of bulletproof vests for armed forces.

Key players in the market include Wenzhou Start Co Ltd, VestGuard UK Limited, U.S. Armor Corporation, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., MKU Limited, MARS Armor, Infidel Body Armor, Honeywell International Inc., EnGarde LLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Armourshield Ltd, Armor Express Inc., Central Lake Armor Express Inc., Compass International Corp, Condor Outdoor Products Inc.

Innovative product development is becoming a significant trend in the bulletproof vest industry. Manufacturers of bulletproof vests are creating new products and engaging in collaborations to enhance their services. For instance, the India-based Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed a lightweight bulletproof jacket weighing approximately 9 kg, designed to meet the qualitative standards for military personnel. The indigenous technology employed in this jacket reduces its weight from 10.4 kg to 9 kg.

1) By Type: Soft Vest, Hard Vest

2) By Material: Kelvar, Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, Graphene

3) By Application: Covert, Overt

4) By End User: Military, Law Enforcement

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Paving the Way in the Bulletproof Vest Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bulletproof vest market in 2023. South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bulletproof vest report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

A bulletproof vest is a type of protective gear worn to shield the torso from bullets, knives, and explosives. These vests are designed to absorb impact and either reduce or entirely prevent penetration from attacks and shrapnel from explosions. Typically, they are constructed by layering woven or laminated fibers, with metal ballistic plates or ceramic materials added for enhanced protection.

