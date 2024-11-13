Council Circular 24-21 Fresh Start Toolkit for Councils

What’s new or changing? The Office of Local Government (OLG) has issued a Stakeholder Toolkit for councils to aid their engagement around the Fresh start for local government apprentices, trainees and cadets (Fresh Start) program. What will this mean for council? The Toolkit provides text, graphics, videos and communication scripts to guide councils engaging with the public about the Fresh Start program and its purpose.

Councils can use the Toolkit to update websites, produce newsletters and social media updates, and keep their community engaged on the Fresh Start program. Key points Where to go for further information Danny Lester Acting Deputy Secretary, Office of Local Government

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.