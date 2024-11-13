Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,359 in the last 365 days.

Council Circular 24-21 Fresh Start Toolkit for Councils

What’s new or changing?

  • The Office of Local Government (OLG) has issued a Stakeholder Toolkit for councils to aid their engagement around the Fresh start for local government apprentices, trainees and cadets (Fresh Start) program.

What will this mean for council?

  • The Toolkit provides text, graphics, videos and communication scripts to guide councils engaging with the public about the Fresh Start program and its purpose.
  • Councils can use the Toolkit to update websites, produce newsletters and social media updates, and keep their community engaged on the Fresh Start program.

Key points

Where to go for further information

Danny Lester

Acting Deputy Secretary, Office of Local Government

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Council Circular 24-21 Fresh Start Toolkit for Councils

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more