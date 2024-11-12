TAIWAN, November 12 - APEC envoy Lin Hsin-i delivers remarks before departing for 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

On the evening of November 12, ahead of his departure for Peru to attend the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from November 15 to 16 in Lima, APEC Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-i (林信義) delivered remarks on his upcoming trip. Leader’s Representative Lin said that he hopes to convey to leaders’ representatives and delegations of other APEC economies that Taiwan is an important, stable, and indispensable force for the economic prosperity of the region. He also expressed confidence in his and his fellow delegation members’ ability to fulfill their mission.

In remarks, Leader’s Representative Lin first thanked everyone for making the trip to see him and his delegation off, and he thanked the members of the media for their concern and support. He said it is a great honor to represent the president in attending the AELM in Lima, adding that government agencies have practically been working around the clock in preparation for the trip. Over the past year, he said, senior officials, ministers, and people in business and industry have been working in a spirit of solidarity, attending meeting after meeting, accumulating an impressive body of achievements. Therefore, he underlined, he and his fellow delegation members are quite confident in their ability to fulfill their mission.

Leader’s Representative Lin mentioned that an especially large number of topics will be addressed in this year’s AELM proceedings, including inclusive digital transformation; twin green and digital transition; reduction of food loss and waste; improvement of human resource organizations and human capital; competitiveness of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the digital age; and increased participation of women’s groups and disadvantaged groups in economic development. As Taiwan is especially strong in the fields of digital medicine, agriculture, and small- and medium-sized enterprises, he said, the delegation will take the opportunity in AELM meetings to actively familiarize the leaders’ representatives and delegations of other APEC economies with Taiwan’s efforts, achievements, and contributions, so that everyone can understand Taiwan as an important, stable, and indispensable force for the economic prosperity of the region.

Leader’s Representative Lin once again thanked everyone for coming to show support for the delegation, which was greatly meaningful to them. He then wished everyone good health and happiness.