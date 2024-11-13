Hecht & Associates Is an Expert Child Custody Lawyer in Rockville, MD

Hecht & Associates recommends a trusted child custody lawyer in Rockville, MD to guide you through complex cases, prioritizing the child’s best interests.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hecht & Associates is pleased to announce that they are an expert child custody lawyer in Rockville, MD . When parents divorce or part ways, a child custody agreement is necessary to protect the child and the rights of the parents. Their team of lawyers can help.Hecht & Associates works with parents, whether they agree or disagree on child custody matters. Their child custody lawyers in Rockville, MD will evaluate the situation and guide parents in making informed decisions that follow the child’s best interests. They will explain how the court will decide if the parents can’t agree and will encourage parents to come to an agreement that works best for everyone.Anyone interested in learning about how their child custody lawyer in Rockville, MD, can help can find out more by visiting the Hecht & Associates website or calling (301) 587-2099.About Hecht & Associates: Hecht & Associates is a full-service family law firm specializing in divorce and other family law matters. Their experienced lawyers work closely with clients to help them find the best solutions that ensure a fair outcome for their cases. Their compassionate team understands the emotional aspects of family law matters and aims to make the process as simple and stress-free as possible.Address: 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 740City: RockvilleState: MDZip code: 20850

