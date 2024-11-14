Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The artificial intelligence in pathology market has grown quickly, rising from $1.08 billion in 2023 to $1.22 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.5%. The growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases, more funding initiatives, greater use of telemedicine, government support, and a higher demand for pathology services.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The artificial intelligence in pathology market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $2.04 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.6%. The market growth is driven by the rise of AI in clinical trials, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, interdisciplinary collaborations, the creation of ethical guidelines, and the development of AI-driven predictive analytics. Trends include the development of AI diagnostic tools, integration with electronic health records, computer-aided diagnosis (CAD), AI-based biomarker discovery, and integration with genomic data.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Market?

The demand for personalized medicine is set to drive growth in the AI pathology market. This personalized approach tailors treatments to each patient's genetic profile, lifestyle, and specific disease characteristics, improving efficacy and reducing side effects. AI in pathology enhances personalized medicine by enabling precise medical image and genetic data analysis for better diagnosis and customized treatment plans.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Market?

Major companies operating in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Leica Biosystems, Tempus Labs Inc., Spectra AB, Lunit Inc., Paige AI Inc., Inspirata Inc., Indica Labs Inc., Flagship Biosciences Inc., Proscia Inc., Aiforia Technologies Oy, Lumea Inc., Optrascan Inc., PathAI Inc., Visiopharm A/S, Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd., BioSymetrics Inc., Deep Bio Inc., Konfoong Biotech International Co Ltd., Mindpeak GmbH, Qritive Inc., Vuno Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Market Size?

Key players in the artificial intelligence in pathology market are concentrating on creating advanced solutions, such as AI-enhanced cancer detection tools, to improve diagnostic precision, streamline workflows, and enhance patient outcomes. These AI-based tools use machine learning and deep learning techniques to analyze medical images and pathology slides, increasing the accuracy of tumor detection and classification.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Market?

1) By Component: Software, Scanners

2) By Neural Network: Generative Adversarial Networks, Convolutional Neural Networks, Conventional Neural Network, Recurrent Neural Networks, Other Neural Networks

3) By Application: Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis And Prognosis, Clinical Workflow, Training And Education

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Reference Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific’s Dominance in the Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in pathology market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Market?

Artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology uses machine learning and deep learning models to assist in analyzing medical images, detecting patterns, and diagnosing diseases. AI helps automate tasks such as slide analysis, tumor detection, and grading, improving diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and enabling faster processing of large datasets for personalized medicine.

The Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into artificial intelligence in pathology market size, artificial intelligence in pathology market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in pathology global market major players, artificial intelligence in pathology competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in pathology global market positioning, and artificial intelligence in pathology market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

