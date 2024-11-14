Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Personalized Nutrition Market Set For 23.5% Growth Reaching $8.51 Billion By 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Personalized Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI) in personalized nutrition market has seen substantial growth recently, increasing from $2.96 billion in 2023 to $3.66 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 23.4%. Factors such as rising demand for personalized wellness solutions, growing awareness of nutrigenomics, the rise of wearable health technologies, increased smartphone use, and higher disposable incomes have fueled this expansion.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in personalized nutrition market is set for significant expansion, reaching $8.51 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 23.5%. Factors fueling this growth include rising investments in health tech, an aging population, increasing lifestyle diseases, the adoption of AI in precision medicine, and the growing prevalence of conditions like diabetes and obesity. Major trends include the development of AI-powered nutrition platforms, genetic data analysis, integration with IoT devices, predictive analytics for supplements, advanced meal planning algorithms, and the adoption of new technologies.

Rising cases of obesity, linked to factors like increased caloric intake, sedentary lifestyles, and processed food consumption, are expected to drive growth in the AI personalized nutrition market. AI-powered personalized nutrition aids in managing obesity through tailored dietary plans based on individual genetics, lifestyle, and health status, promoting healthier eating habits.

Major companies operating in the market are Appinventiv, LemonBox, Culina Health, Viome Inc., EIT Food, Zoe Ltd., Habit, Nutrify LLC, Nutrino Health Ltd., January AI, Nutrigenomix Inc., InsideTracker, Persona Nutrition, Suggestic Inc., Spur Fit, BiteAI , BetterMeal AI, EatLove , Nourished, DayTwo

Prominent companies within the artificial intelligence in personalized nutrition sector are dedicating efforts to develop AI-driven food and recipe platforms that provide tailored meal suggestions. These AI-powered platforms generate customized meal recommendations, recipes, and dietary plans based on individual preferences, nutritional requirements, and health data.

1) By Type: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision

2) By Applications: Meal Planning And Recommendation, Nutrients Analysis, Personalized Supplementation, Allergen And Sensitivity Detection, Health Monitoring

3) By End-User: Individual, Fitness And Wellness Center, Healthcare Provider, Food Manufacturers

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in personalized nutrition market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in personalized nutrition marker report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in personalized nutrition involves the use of AI technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to create customized dietary recommendations based on individual characteristics. These systems analyze vast data from scientific studies, personal health records, and food databases to develop plans that optimize health, prevent disease, and promote well-being, offering more accurate and personalized dietary strategies.

