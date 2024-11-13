Apache Industrial Unveils InOne™ Digital Ecosystem to Revolutionize Project Management

Stephen Hillier cites introduction of InOne™ as a significant step forward in the company's digital transformation journey, setting new standards for project management in the industrial services sector.

InOne™ integrates aspects of project management into a cohesive digital framework, reflecting Apache Industrial's commitment to enhanced productivity and safety

InOne is a game-changing solution that will significantly streamline our operations and boost productivity for our clients. It represents our dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional value.” — Stephen Hillier, CEO at Apache Industrial

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apache Industrial, a leading industrial services provider, today announced the launch of its innovative InOne™ digital ecosystem. This cutting-edge platform is set to transform project management and operational efficiency across the organization.InOne™, accessible on both desktop and mobile devices, serves as a comprehensive gateway for managing, organizing, and executing workplace planning. The platform integrates various aspects of project management into a cohesive digital framework, reflecting Apache Industrial's commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced productivity and safety."InOne™ is a game-changing solution that will significantly streamline our operations and boost productivity for our clients," said Stephen Hillier, CEO at Apache Industrial. "This digital ecosystem represents our dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our partners."Key features of InOne™ include:● Project Team Integration: Seamless access to all project documents and drawings in the field, even offline● Budget Management: Efficient management of projects against budget constraints● Live LEM Visibility: Real-time monitoring of Labor, Equipment, and Material costs● Live KPIs: Tracking of Key Performance Indicators for measuring project success● Financial Forecasting: Accurate project planning through productivity and financial forecasting● Digital Timekeeping: Increased workforce efficiency and accuracy by enabling digital time capture in the field● Installation Work Packages (IWP): Implement, track and manage IWP’s for all soft craft service linesThe InOne™ ecosystem offers clients a suite of digital services, including Reality Capture and Modeling, Project Management, Health Reporting, and Material and Equipment Management. These services complement Apache Industrial's core offerings providing clients with a comprehensive solution for their project management needs.By implementing InOne™, Apache Industrial aims to increase productivity, enhance safety measures , improve transparency and control, and strengthen project controls. This innovative platform connects all stakeholders including requesters, approvers, planners, and field personnel through a collaborative interface, ensuring seamless communication and efficient project execution. Apache Industrial continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering projects with unmatched quality, efficiency, and safety.“The introduction of InOne™ marks a significant step forward in the company's digital transformation journey, setting new standards for project management in the industrial services sector,” Hillier added. For more information about InOne™ and Apache Industrial , please visit Digital Solutions and Project Controls | Apache Industrial or see our Linked In post here.About Apache IndustrialSkyway USA is a subsidiary of Apache Industrial, a leading provider of industrial craft services that is recognized for delivering exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache maintains offices, operating centers and laydown yards in multiple locations across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Apache Industrial, visit www.apacheip.com

