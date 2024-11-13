Submit Comments by

Although you can comment on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)), to ensure that the FDA considers your comment on a draft guidance before it begins work on the final version of the guidance, submit either online or written comments on the draft guidance before the close date.

If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:

Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852

All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2024-D-4624

Docket Number:
FDA-2024-D-4624
Issued by:

Guidance Issuing Office

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Nonclinical Safety Assessment of Oligonucleotide-Based Therapeutics.”  FDA is publishing this draft guidance which, when finalized, will provide recommendations on approaches for the nonclinical safety evaluation of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics (ONTs) to support clinical development and marketing of these products.  ONTs present unique challenges and opportunities in the nonclinical evaluation of safety that differ in many regards from those appropriate for small molecule drugs or therapeutic proteins.