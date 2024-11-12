Zefiro Methane Corp. Chief Commercial Officer to Serve as Featured Speaker at United Nations COP29

In addition to attending the conference with the Company’s Founder and CEO, Zefiro CCO Tina Reine will be featured as a panelist on a UN COP29 Climate Action Innovation Zone discussion regarding the future of the voluntary carbon marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced that the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine will serve as a featured speaker at the United Nations’ 2024 Climate Change Conference (“COP29”) tomorrow, November 13th, at 3:40 PM GMT+4 in Baku, Azerbaijan. In addition to attending the conference with Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs, Ms. Reine will lend her expertise to a COP29 Climate Action Innovation Zone-sanctioned panel discussion entitled “Carbon Markets Unleashed: Navigating Net Zero and With Carbon Removals and Voluntary Strategies.”

Specifically, Ms. Reine will use her platform at COP29 to underscore how Zefiro’s commitment to generating high-quality carbon credits via permanently sealing abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells across North America aligns with the voluntary carbon marketplace’s increasing demand for high-quality credits that make an immediate, positive impact upon public health. According to the latest expert estimates, there are millions of potentially noxious unplugged oil and gas wells spread throughout the U.S., and the projected cost to permanently seal these sites could be up to $435 billion. The Company’s profitable, nationwide oil and gas well plugging operations have led to a number of landmark carbon credit pre-sale agreements with a variety of institutional investors, including EDF Trading and Mercuria Energy America, LLC.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Talal Debs commented, "From established commercial titans and government leaders to aspiring entrepreneurs and change-makers, COP29 attendees are not just talking about the future – they are helping actively shape it. Confronting our most pressing environmental remediation challenges will require a vast arsenal of public and private sector solutions, and we cannot wait to share our Company’s forward-thinking approach to reducing methane emissions across the globe with a unique audience of leading public policy and commercial influencers."

Zefiro Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine commented, "Now more than ever, the voluntary carbon marketplace is seeking field-tested, results-oriented solutions that actually push countries and commercial entities alike closer to achieving their ambitious net-zero targets. Only tangible, verifiable initiatives will progress beyond this industry-wide inflection point, and Zefiro’s innovative blueprint for comprehensive methane abatement operations is aligned with the kinds of bold leaps forward that our collective global community needs to forge a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Ms. Reine’s official participation at COP 29 is the latest in a series of high-profile appearances and speaking engagements that have bolstered the Company’s position as a methane abatement sector thought leader. These opportunities have ranged from members of Zefiro’s senior leadership team hosting an event and participating in a number of sanctioned panel discussions at NYC Climate Week 2024, to Ms. Reine featuring as a panelist at the 2024 Argus Europe Carbon Conference, to Zefiro Board Member Catherine Flax addressing attendees of the 2024 Wall Street Green Summit.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

