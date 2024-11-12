Submit Release
UPDATE - embecta to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, and provide an operational update, including preliminary fiscal year 2025 financial guidance, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.embecta.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Nov 26, 2024, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.

About embecta 
embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedInFacebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:  

Media      Investors  
Christian Glazar  Pravesh Khandelwal
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications       VP, Head of Investor Relations
908-821-6922    551-264-6547 
Contact Media Relations Contact IR

                                                                        
                                        

 


