Have a Seat, or Make Your Own: Hand-Crafting Furniture at Homestead Heritage Woodworking Shop

Artisans and farmers protecting and preserving the heritage of the American West pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Woodworking and other craft seminars, agricultural exhibits, and music activities are on display each day at Homestead Craft Village and featured at Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

WACO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Blake Loree begins a new woodworking project, he thinks in terms of generations. Blake specializes in crafting Windsor chairs, known for their simple aesthetics and ergonomic comfort.

“A chair is where form and function must be in harmony,” said Blake. “It has to be comfortable for a wide range of people. It needs to be pleasing to the eye in an inviting way, so it can’t be ornate or fancy in a way that makes you feel it’s meant to be seen, not sat on. A good chair looks and feels like home.”

If you’ve dined at Café Homestead recently, you may have already experienced one of Blake’s chairs. When fire destroyed the Café just two days before Christmas in 2022, Blake and others crafted 140 new Windsor chairs for the restaurant, helping bring the new Cafe Homestead to life as a fully furnished space within a remarkable 18 weeks.

Blake’s love for working with wood and hand tools began as a child in his grandfather's workshop. He honed his woodworking skills through Homestead Heritage's educational programs, where he also learned blacksmithing and leatherwork. Now, he teaches visitors and his own son the lost skills of hand-tool woodworking.

“Working with wood teaches patience, persistence, and focus. I want my son to learn a variety of crafts and then decide for himself what his passion is,” Blake said.

Blake’s grandparents and parents now live next door to him on their property near Homestead Heritage. Blake Loree's story is one of tradition, skill, and family, values shared in the Homestead Heritage community.

Blake and other artisans invite guests to participate in classes available year-round, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Homestead Craft Village located north of Waco, a few minutes off the interstate, or to make plans to visit Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

About Homestead Heritage

Homestead Heritage at Brazos de Dios is a Christian church in Central Texas that embraces traditional ways of work and worship. The church community, which hosts more than 200,000 visitors per year, operates a 510-acre farm on the Brazos River and includes the Homestead Craft Village and Café Homestead.

Dozens of artisans, small business owners, and farmers work daily to protect and preserve the heritage of the American West and pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Visit https://www.homesteadheritage.com/the-shops/ to learn more, shop or plan your trip, and https://www.homesteadfair.com/ for information about Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

Watch Blake Create Heirloom Furniture at Homestead Heritage.

Visit these social channels to learn more about Homestead Heritage. FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, X/TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK

Media Contact:

Homestead Heritage

info@homesteadheritage.com

(254) 716-1013

SOURCE Homestead Heritage

Links: (main page of all socials)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homesteadheritagewaco

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HomesteadHeritageWaco

X/Twitter: https://x.com/HomesteadWacoTX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homesteadheritage/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@homesteadheritage

Direct Link to Blake video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGV_K1athc0

Homestead Craft Village: https://www.homesteadheritage.com/the-shops/

Homestead Fair: https://www.homesteadfair.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/619d39d5-5b87-4fe6-aa97-22ef67ab89f3

Photo of Blake Loree Courtesy of Homestead Heritage 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.