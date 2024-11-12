AJF Supports Historic Partnership Between UNU-INWEH, UEF, and WUP to Develop The World Station for Urban Water, Environment, and Health Challenges

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Almas Jiwani Foundation (AJF) is proud to announce its support for a landmark partnership between the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), the Urban Economy Forum (UEF), and the World Urban Pavilion (WUP). This collaboration marks the development of The World Station—an innovative data analytics platform designed to address critical global challenges in urban water, environment, and health systems.

The joint declaration signed by UNU-INWEH, UEF, and WUP reflects their collective commitment to tackling the complex challenges faced by urban areas worldwide. As cities grapple with rapid urbanization, climate change, and public health crises, the need for an integrated approach to data and analytics platform has never been more urgent.

The World Station will serve as a vital resource for cities and policymakers, providing real-time data to improve water management, public health, and environmental resilience.

The historic signing ceremony, held on November 9th 2024, was presided over by Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector of UNU and United Nations Under-Secretary-General; Reza Pourvaziry, Chair of the UEF; Kaveh Madani, Director of UNU-INWEH; and Eduardo López Moreno, Co-Director of WUP. Several Canadian elected officials, including Mayor David West, joined the event in support of Canada’s commitment to advancing urban sustainability.

The ceremony underscored the collective vision for The World Station as a platform to foster data-driven solutions for global urban sustainability. The World Station will provide a global monitoring system for urban water resources and related development issues, offering critical data for governments, UN bodies, and international stakeholders. This data will support climate adaptation, disaster mitigation, and health management, while strengthening global collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to address the pressing urban challenges of water, environment, and health,” said Reza Pourvaziry, Chair of the Urban Economy Forum. “By harnessing data and collaboration, we can create actionable solutions that can help cities worldwide tackle these critical issues with informed decision-making.”

The creation of The World Station represents a major advancement in sustainable solutions for urban challenges. AJF is excited to be part of this pioneering initiative and looks forward to collaborating with all partners involved to foster innovation and drive global urban sustainability.

For more information, please visit: www.uefeorum.org

Media Contacts

World Urban Forum

Saeed Sepanta

Saeed.Sepanta@ueforum.org

www.ueforum.org

Almas Jiwani Foundation

Jason Dupuis, VP Communication

communications@almasjiwanifoundation.org

www.almasjiwanifoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.