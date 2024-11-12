Truxton Names Will Young as Vice President and Kaci Goodall as Team Lead of Deposit Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton has promoted Will Young to Vice President of Information Technology and Kaci Goodall to Team Lead of Deposit Operations.

“Kaci and Willie are emblematic of our rock-solid team at Truxton,” said Derrick Jones, President of Truxton. “Smart, hard-working people, who care about taking care of clients, their families, their businesses, and their wealth. They’ve earned their recognition through a servant mind-set demonstrating a powerful example for all of us.”

Mr. Young joined Truxton in 2021 and previously served as IT Manager. His dedication and expertise have been pivotal in ensuring security and seamless operations throughout the Truxton organization. His commitment to continued education and enhancement of Truxton’s technology infrastructure have been vital to the company’s success.

Mrs. Goodall joined Truxton in 2007. As a leader in Truxton’s Operations team, she manages a wide range of responsibilities, including reviewing new accounts, approving wires and transactions, managing disputes and fraud claims, and ensuring accuracy and compliance with auditors and examiners.

“I appreciate Julie Marr, our Chief Treasury Officer, for having hired and developed these two colleagues into the leaders they are today,” added Mr. Jones. “We all benefit from her expertise, example, and investment.”

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations

Austin Branstetter

615-250-0783

austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com

Media Relations

Swan Burrus

615-250-0773

swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com







