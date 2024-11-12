Signature HealthCARE Celebrates Recognition in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Nursing Homes

Eight Signature HealthCARE Skilled-Nursing Facilities Earn "High Performing" Rating

Louisville, KY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature HealthCARE, a premier provider of long-term care, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation services, proudly announces that eight of its facilities have been recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Nursing Homes. This annual report honors top-performing nursing homes across the nation, offering updated ratings and comprehensive profiles of nearly 15,000 skilled-nursing facilities. Only 19% of all facilities evaluated achieved the exclusive “High Performing” rating, the highest designation awarded by U.S. News.

Signature HealthCARE is deeply honored to have eight of its locations listed among the nation’s top-rated homes—a reflection of the dedication, expertise, and compassion that its staff bring to resident care. These facilities are committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents and their families, consistently excelling in clinical outcomes, patient safety, staffing, and overall quality of care.

The eight Signature HealthCARE facilities that earned the prestigious “High Performing” rating are:

Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center Prestonsburg Health Care Center Signature Healthcare at Jefferson Place Rehabilitation & Wellness Center Signature HealthCARE of Elizabethton Rehab & Wellness Center Signature Healthcare of Greeneville Princeton Transitional Care & Assisted Living Signature Healthcare of Cleveland Signature Healthcare of Clarksville

To learn more about Signature HealthCARE and its ongoing commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate care, visit signaturehealthcarellc.com or follow us on social media.

###

About Signature HealthCARE

Signature HealthCARE is a leading provider of long-term care, rehabilitation, and skilled nursing services, dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to residents across the United States. Through a network of facilities and innovative programs, Signature HealthCARE continually sets industry standards for patient care and satisfaction, building a legacy of excellence in the communities it serves.

Laura Ott Signature HealthCARE (502) 568-7983 lott@signaturehealthcarellc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.