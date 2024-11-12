eGain Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), the AI Knowledge Management platform for business, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We are pleased to report positive business momentum in the quarter, with annual recurring revenue for our AI Knowledge Hub customers increasing 16% year over year,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “At our recent customer event, we were thrilled with client testimonials about our AI Knowledge Hub’s impact on their business. We are doubling down on product innovation, partnering with clients, to capitalize on the market opportunity created at the intersection of AI and knowledge management.”

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $21.8 million, down 10% year over year.

GAAP net income was $652,000, or $0.02 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q1 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.3 million, or $0.04 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.12 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q1 2024.

Cash provided by operations was $1.0 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 4%.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $67.2 million, compared to $79.8 million in Q1 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million compared to $2.8 million in Q1 2024.

Total shares purchased through the repurchase program were approximately 671,000 at an average cost per share of $6.84, totaling $4.6 million.





Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ending December 31, 2024, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $22.2 million to $22.6 million.

GAAP net loss of $400,000 to $900,000, or $0.01 to $0.03 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $900,000. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $100,000.

Non-GAAP net income of breakeven to $500,000, or $0.00 to $0.02 per share.





Fiscal 2025 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $92.0 million to $93.0 million.

GAAP net income of breakeven to $1.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.03 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $5.0 million. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $400,000.

Non-GAAP net income of $5.0 million to $6.0 million, or $0.17 to $0.20 per share.





Guidance Assumption:

Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 29.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 29.7 million for the full fiscal year 2025.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, other (expense) income, net and severance and related charges. Non-GAAP net income measure is adjusted for stock-based compensation expense. eGain’s management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our provision for income taxes and believes the change in our provision for income taxes would be minimal due to these non-GAAP adjustments being attributed to the U.S. jurisdiction where it has recorded full valuation allowance against the deferred taxes. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, this press release includes eGain’s projected non-GAAP net income for future periods, a non-GAAP measure used to describe eGain’s expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation to eGain’s projected net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information

About eGain

eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation: our financial guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025; our focus on product innovation, partnerships with clients, and efforts to capitalize on the market opportunity created at the intersection of AI and knowledge management; the impact of recent events demonstrating product capabilities; expectations regarding demand for our offerings; and our market opportunity. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, and financial condition; the pace of technological advancements in generative AI and the adaptability of our services to incorporate these advancements; market demand for AI-enabled solutions; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value data)

(unaudited) September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,205 $ 70,003 Restricted cash 8 8 Accounts receivable, less provision for credit losses of $125 and $59 as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively 23,045 31,731 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,276 1,272 Prepaid expenses 2,331 2,915 Other current assets 857 1,195 Total current assets 94,722 107,124 Property and equipment, net 461 441 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,621 3,811 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 1,684 1,779 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets, net 1,247 1,511 Total assets $ 114,921 $ 127,852 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,906 $ 2,725 Accrued compensation 6,280 7,642 Accrued liabilities 2,513 5,078 Operating lease liabilities 1,173 1,179 Deferred revenue 41,033 45,989 Total current liabilities 52,905 62,613 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,875 3,280 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,455 2,592 Other long-term liabilities 938 871 Total liabilities 59,173 69,356 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 - authorized: 60,000 shares; issued: 32,730 and 32,698 shares; outstanding: 28,522 and 29,160 shares as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 408,211 407,416 Treasury stock, at cost: 4,208 and 3,538 common shares as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively (27,616 ) (23,031 ) Notes receivable from stockholders (21 ) (21 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,850 ) (2,240 ) Accumulated deficit (323,009 ) (323,661 ) Total stockholders' equity 55,748 58,496 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 114,921 $ 127,852





eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Revenue: SaaS $ 19,820 $ 22,323 Professional services 1,979 1,853 Total revenue 21,799 24,176 Cost of revenue: Cost of SaaS 4,522 5,047 Cost of professional services 2,144 1,791 Total cost of revenue 6,666 6,838 Gross profit 15,133 17,338 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,421 6,632 Sales and marketing 4,760 6,104 General and administrative 2,443 3,186 Total operating expenses 14,624 15,922 Income from operations 509 1,416 Interest income 771 949 Other (expense) income, net (140 ) 610 Income before income tax provision 1,140 2,975 Income tax provision (488 ) (379 ) Net income $ 652 $ 2,596 Per share information: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 28,671 31,479 Diluted 29,292 32,136 Summary of stock-based compensation included in costs and expenses above: Cost of revenue $ 230 $ 297 Research and development 177 397 Sales and marketing 65 159 General and administrative 160 355 Total stock-based compensation $ 632 $ 1,208





eGain Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 509 $ 1,416 Add: Stock-based compensation 632 1,208 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,141 $ 2,624





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ 652 $ 2,596 Add: Stock-based compensation 632 1,208 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,284 $ 3,804 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.12 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 28,671 31,479 Diluted 29,292 32,136





Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ 652 $ 2,596 Add: Depreciation and amortization 93 107 Stock-based compensation expense 632 1,208 Interest income (771 ) (949 ) Provision for income taxes 488 379 Other (expense) income, net 140 (610 ) Severance and related charges 123 81 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,357 $ 2,812





eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Growth Rates Constant Currency Growth Rates [1] 2024 2023 Revenue: GAAP SaaS $ 19,820 $ 22,323 (11%) (12%) GAAP professional services 1,979 1,853 7% 6% Total GAAP Revenue $ 21,799 $ 24,176 (10%) (10%) Cost of Revenue: GAAP SaaS $ 4,522 $ 5,047 Add back: Non-GAAP subscription $ 4,522 $ 5,047 GAAP professional services $ 2,144 $ 1,791 Add back: Stock-based compensation (230) (297) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,914 $ 1,494 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,666 $ 6,838 Add back: Stock-based compensation (230) (297) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,436 $ 6,541 (2%) (2%) Gross Profit: Non-GAAP SaaS $ 15,298 $ 17,276 Non-GAAP professional services 65 359 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 15,363 $ 17,635 (13%) (14%) Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 7,421 $ 6,632 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (177) (397) Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,244 $ 6,235 16% 16% GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,760 $ 6,104 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (65) (159) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,695 $ 5,945 (21%) (22%) GAAP general and administrative $ 2,443 $ 3,186 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (160) (355) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 2,283 $ 2,831 (19%) (20%) GAAP operating expenses $ 14,624 $ 15,922 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (402) (911) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 14,222 $ 15,011 (5%) (6%)

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

