Exodus Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $20.1 million, up 68% year-over-year in Q3

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD), (the “Company” or “Exodus”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

In USD millions, except percentages Q3 2024 Q3 2023   % Change
Revenue   $20.1     $12.0     68 %
Cost of Revenues   11.3     7.7     46 %
Total Operating Expenses1   8.8     5.0     78 %
General and administrative   8.5     4.6     84 %
Loss on digital assets, net1   0.4     0.4     -  
Loss from Operations   (0.1)     (0.7)      
Operating Margin <-1%   -6%      
Net Income (Loss)   $0.8     ($0.3)      


“In the third quarter, we achieved milestones that significantly expanded our partnership strategy and product innovation,” said JP Richardson, CEO and co-founder of Exodus.

“Our new partnership with Ledger and the expansion of our Magic Eden Wallet to mobile devices will enable us to reach new users. We also launched our Passkeys product for developers, making it easier for decentralized applications to onboard their users with a frictionless wallet experience. By removing the barriers and complexities of owning digital assets, we’re helping the everyday consumer take part in the fast-growing digital asset market.”

“In Q3, we delivered both high year-over-year revenue growth and profitability, which demonstrates the strength of our business model as well as the growing adoption of the digital asset market,” said James Gernetzke, CFO of Exodus. “We are excited by the early momentum of our partnership strategy that can help drive efficient user acquisition and with our product innovation that we believe will continue to attract new users and decentralized applications to our platform.”

Third Quarter Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Revenue by category

      % of 2024
 		  % of 2023
Revenue ($ millions)   Q3 2024 Operating Revenue
 		Q3 2023 Operating Revenue
Exchange aggregation $18.1 90.1 % $11.2 93.7 %
Fiat on/off-boarding   0.9 4.2 %   0.6 4.8 %
Staking   0.5 2.4 %   0.2 1.4 %
Consulting   0.3 1.5 %   - -  
Other   0.3 1.8 % <0.1 0.1 %
Operating Revenues $20.1 100.0 % $12.0 100.0 %
             
  • Exchange provider processed volume was $0.96 billion in Q3 2024, up 69% from $0.57 billion in Q3 2023. Bitcoin, Tether (TRX Network), Tether (ETH Network), and Ethereum were the top assets traded in Q3 2024, at 26%, 17%, 12%, and 12% of volume, respectively.
  • Monthly Active Users were 1.6 million in Q3 2024, compared to 1.1 million in Q3 2023.
  • Digital assets and cash were $194.7 million, including $120.8 million in bitcoin and ethereum and $69.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, USDC, and treasury bills as of September 30, 2024.

Q3 2024 Webcast

Exodus will host a webcast of its third quarter 2024 fiscal results beginning at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on November 12, 2024. To access the webcast, please use this link. It will also be carried on the Company’s website www.exodus.com.

support@exodus.com

investors@exodus.com

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at www.exodus.com or follow us on X at www.x.com/exodus_io.

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

   
Exodus Movement, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and par value)		  
   
    September 30,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 26,547     $ 11,376  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     83       -  
U.S. dollar coin ($0 and $500 USDC restricted as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively)     5       517  
Treasury bills     43,200       43,151  
Accounts receivable     3,014       3,240  
Prepaid expenses     3,232       1,440  
Other current assets     771       5  
Total current assets     76,852       59,729  
OTHER ASSETS            
Fixed assets, net     379       317  
Digital assets     124,867       35,010  
Software assets, net     7,315       8,051  
Other long-term asset     40       -  
Indefinite-lived assets     2,096       1,945  
Other investments     100       100  
Deferred tax assets     -       6,567  
Total other assets     134,797       51,990  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 211,649     $ 111,719  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Accounts payable   $ 1,600     $ 1,061  
Other current liabilities     7,841       6,485  
Total current liabilities     9,441       7,546  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES            
Other long-term liabilities     447       412  
Deferred tax liability     10,607       -  
Total long-term liabilities     11,054       412  
Total liabilities     20,495       7,958  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Preferred stock            
$0.000001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Class A Common Stock            
$0.000001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized,     -       -  
6,484,434 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024     -       -  
4,320,005 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023     -       -  
Class B Common Stock            
$0.000001 par value, 27,500,000 shares authorized,     -       -  
20,337,375 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024     -       -  
21,760,855 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023     -       -  
ADDITIONAL PAID IN CAPITAL     125,642       122,558  
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS     (1,446 )     (1,477 )
RETAINED EARNINGS (ACCUMULATED DEFICIT)     66,958       (17,320 )
Total stockholders' equity     191,154       103,761  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 211,649     $ 111,719  


   
Exodus Movement, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)		  
   
    Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		    Three Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		 
OPERATING REVENUES   $ 20,117     $ 11,980     $ 71,485     $ 37,730  
COST OF REVENUES     11,333       7,738       32,804       21,730  
GROSS PROFIT     8,784       4,242       38,681       16,000  
OPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME)                        
General and administrative     8,466       4,598       25,575       14,585  
Loss (gain) on digital assets, net     370       357       (39,197 )     (285 )
Total operating expense (income)     8,836       4,955       (13,622 )     14,300  
(Loss) income from operations     (52 )     (713 )     52,303       1,700  
OTHER INCOME                        
Staking and other income     146       -       701       -  
Unrealized (loss) gain on investments     (133 )     (171 )     (219 )     18  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     (36 )     -       (36 )     -  
Interest income     1,026       811       2,668       1,715  
Total other income     1,003       640       3,114       1,733  
Income (loss) before income taxes     951       (73 )     55,417       3,433  
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)     (108 )     (178 )     (9,393 )     (1,042 )
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ 843     $ (251 )   $ 46,024     $ 2,391  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (637 )     121       31       (129 )
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)   $ 206     $ (130 )   $ 46,055     $ 2,262  
Net income (loss) per share                        
Basic net income (loss) per share of common stock - Class A   $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )   $ 1.74     $ 0.09  
Basic net income (loss) per share of common stock - Class B   $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )   $ 1.74     $ 0.09  
Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock - Class A   $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )   $ 1.44     $ 0.08  
Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock - Class B   $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )   $ 1.44     $ 0.08  
Weighted average number of shares and share equivalents outstanding                        
Weighted average number of shares used in basic
computation - Class A		     6,396       4,060       5,314       3,804  
Weighted average number of shares used in basic
computation - Class B		     20,337       21,799       21,161       21,799  
Weighted average number of shares used in diluted
computation - Class A		     9,840       4,060       8,733       7,291  
Weighted average number of shares used in diluted
computation - Class B		     22,485       21,799       23,314       23,799  


   
Exodus Movement, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)		  
   
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES          
Net income $ 46,024     $ 2,391  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to          
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities          
Depreciation and amortization   3,862       3,353  
Deferred tax expense   6,752       -  
Gain on digital assets, net   (39,197 )     (285 )
Staking and other income   (701 )     -  
Unrealized loss on investments   219       (18 )
Loss on disposal of assets   36       -  
Stock based compensation   5,252       4,682  
Accrued interest income   (1,824 )     (889 )
Other operating activities settled in digital assets and USDC   (23,774 )     (9,614 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (89 )     -  
Prepaid expenses   (1,610 )     1,460  
Other current assets   (765 )     16  
Other long-term asset   (40 )     -  
Accounts payable   549       708  
Other current liabilities   (1,532 )     1,118  
Other long-term liabilities   35       -  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (6,803 )     2,922  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES          
Purchases of domain names   (151 )     -  
Purchases of fixed assets   (228 )     (25 )
Purchase of treasury bills   (73,262 )     (69,273 )
Redemption of treasury bills   74,819       58,795  
Purchases of digital assets   (2,534 )     -  
Disposal of digital assets held   26,097       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   24,741       (10,503 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES          
Repurchase of shares to pay employee withholding taxes   (2,684 )     (515 )
Exercise of stock options   -       1  
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,684 )     (514 )
Change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents   15,254       (8,095 )
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents          
Beginning of period   11,376       20,494  
End of period   26,630       12,399  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES          
Non-cash issuance of stock $ 10     $ 20  
Non-cash capitalized software costs settled in digital assets          
(including stock based compensation of $506 and $713 respectively) $ (2,959 )   $ (3,930 )
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION          
Cash paid for income taxes $ (4,300 )   $ (918 )


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the federal securities laws. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions and apply only as of the date made. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “forecast,” as well as variations of such words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, and certain business metrics.

Forward-looking statements include statements concerning:

  • our business plans and strategy;
  • projected profitability, performance or cash flows;
  • future capital expenditures;
  • our growth strategy, including our ability to grow organically and through mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”);
  • anticipated financing needs;
  • business trends;
  • our capital allocation strategy;
  • liquidity and capital management; and
  • other information that is not historical information.

There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including those set forth in “Item 1. Business” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Amendment No. 4 to our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 10, 2024 (the “Form 10"), as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

__________________
1 Includes digital assets marked to market under new GAAP guidelines, specifically ASU 2023-08.


Exodus Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

