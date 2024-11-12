Exodus Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $20.1 million, up 68% year-over-year in Q3

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD), (the “Company” or “Exodus”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

In USD millions, except percentages Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change Revenue $20.1 $12.0 68 % Cost of Revenues 11.3 7.7 46 % Total Operating Expenses1 8.8 5.0 78 % General and administrative 8.5 4.6 84 % Loss on digital assets, net1 0.4 0.4 - Loss from Operations (0.1) (0.7) Operating Margin <-1% -6% Net Income (Loss) $0.8 ($0.3)



“In the third quarter, we achieved milestones that significantly expanded our partnership strategy and product innovation,” said JP Richardson, CEO and co-founder of Exodus.

“Our new partnership with Ledger and the expansion of our Magic Eden Wallet to mobile devices will enable us to reach new users. We also launched our Passkeys product for developers, making it easier for decentralized applications to onboard their users with a frictionless wallet experience. By removing the barriers and complexities of owning digital assets, we’re helping the everyday consumer take part in the fast-growing digital asset market.”

“In Q3, we delivered both high year-over-year revenue growth and profitability, which demonstrates the strength of our business model as well as the growing adoption of the digital asset market,” said James Gernetzke, CFO of Exodus. “We are excited by the early momentum of our partnership strategy that can help drive efficient user acquisition and with our product innovation that we believe will continue to attract new users and decentralized applications to our platform.”

Third Quarter Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Revenue by category

% of 2024

% of 2023 Revenue ($ millions) Q3 2024 Operating Revenue

Q3 2023 Operating Revenue Exchange aggregation $18.1 90.1 % $11.2 93.7 % Fiat on/off-boarding 0.9 4.2 % 0.6 4.8 % Staking 0.5 2.4 % 0.2 1.4 % Consulting 0.3 1.5 % - - Other 0.3 1.8 % <0.1 0.1 % Operating Revenues $20.1 100.0 % $12.0 100.0 %

Exchange provider processed volume was $0.96 billion in Q3 2024, up 69% from $0.57 billion in Q3 2023. Bitcoin, Tether (TRX Network), Tether (ETH Network), and Ethereum were the top assets traded in Q3 2024, at 26%, 17%, 12%, and 12% of volume, respectively.

was $0.96 billion in Q3 2024, up 69% from $0.57 billion in Q3 2023. Bitcoin, Tether (TRX Network), Tether (ETH Network), and Ethereum were the top assets traded in Q3 2024, at 26%, 17%, 12%, and 12% of volume, respectively. Monthly Active Users were 1.6 million in Q3 2024, compared to 1.1 million in Q3 2023.

were 1.6 million in Q3 2024, compared to 1.1 million in Q3 2023. Digital assets and cash were $194.7 million, including $120.8 million in bitcoin and ethereum and $69.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, USDC, and treasury bills as of September 30, 2024.



About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at www.exodus.com or follow us on X at www.x.com/exodus_io .

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Exodus Movement, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,547 $ 11,376 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 83 - U.S. dollar coin ($0 and $500 USDC restricted as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively) 5 517 Treasury bills 43,200 43,151 Accounts receivable 3,014 3,240 Prepaid expenses 3,232 1,440 Other current assets 771 5 Total current assets 76,852 59,729 OTHER ASSETS Fixed assets, net 379 317 Digital assets 124,867 35,010 Software assets, net 7,315 8,051 Other long-term asset 40 - Indefinite-lived assets 2,096 1,945 Other investments 100 100 Deferred tax assets - 6,567 Total other assets 134,797 51,990 TOTAL ASSETS $ 211,649 $ 111,719 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,600 $ 1,061 Other current liabilities 7,841 6,485 Total current liabilities 9,441 7,546 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Other long-term liabilities 447 412 Deferred tax liability 10,607 - Total long-term liabilities 11,054 412 Total liabilities 20,495 7,958 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock $0.000001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Class A Common Stock $0.000001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, - - 6,484,434 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 - - 4,320,005 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 - - Class B Common Stock $0.000001 par value, 27,500,000 shares authorized, - - 20,337,375 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 - - 21,760,855 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 - - ADDITIONAL PAID IN CAPITAL 125,642 122,558 ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (1,446 ) (1,477 ) RETAINED EARNINGS (ACCUMULATED DEFICIT) 66,958 (17,320 ) Total stockholders' equity 191,154 103,761 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 211,649 $ 111,719





Exodus Movement, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024 Three Months Ended

September 30,

2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023 OPERATING REVENUES $ 20,117 $ 11,980 $ 71,485 $ 37,730 COST OF REVENUES 11,333 7,738 32,804 21,730 GROSS PROFIT 8,784 4,242 38,681 16,000 OPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME) General and administrative 8,466 4,598 25,575 14,585 Loss (gain) on digital assets, net 370 357 (39,197 ) (285 ) Total operating expense (income) 8,836 4,955 (13,622 ) 14,300 (Loss) income from operations (52 ) (713 ) 52,303 1,700 OTHER INCOME Staking and other income 146 - 701 - Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (133 ) (171 ) (219 ) 18 Loss on disposal of fixed assets (36 ) - (36 ) - Interest income 1,026 811 2,668 1,715 Total other income 1,003 640 3,114 1,733 Income (loss) before income taxes 951 (73 ) 55,417 3,433 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) (108 ) (178 ) (9,393 ) (1,042 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 843 $ (251 ) $ 46,024 $ 2,391 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment (637 ) 121 31 (129 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 206 $ (130 ) $ 46,055 $ 2,262 Net income (loss) per share Basic net income (loss) per share of common stock - Class A $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.74 $ 0.09 Basic net income (loss) per share of common stock - Class B $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.74 $ 0.09 Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock - Class A $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.44 $ 0.08 Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock - Class B $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.44 $ 0.08 Weighted average number of shares and share equivalents outstanding Weighted average number of shares used in basic

computation - Class A 6,396 4,060 5,314 3,804 Weighted average number of shares used in basic

computation - Class B 20,337 21,799 21,161 21,799 Weighted average number of shares used in diluted

computation - Class A 9,840 4,060 8,733 7,291 Weighted average number of shares used in diluted

computation - Class B 22,485 21,799 23,314 23,799





Exodus Movement, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 46,024 $ 2,391 Adjustments to reconcile net income to Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,862 3,353 Deferred tax expense 6,752 - Gain on digital assets, net (39,197 ) (285 ) Staking and other income (701 ) - Unrealized loss on investments 219 (18 ) Loss on disposal of assets 36 - Stock based compensation 5,252 4,682 Accrued interest income (1,824 ) (889 ) Other operating activities settled in digital assets and USDC (23,774 ) (9,614 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (89 ) - Prepaid expenses (1,610 ) 1,460 Other current assets (765 ) 16 Other long-term asset (40 ) - Accounts payable 549 708 Other current liabilities (1,532 ) 1,118 Other long-term liabilities 35 - Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (6,803 ) 2,922 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of domain names (151 ) - Purchases of fixed assets (228 ) (25 ) Purchase of treasury bills (73,262 ) (69,273 ) Redemption of treasury bills 74,819 58,795 Purchases of digital assets (2,534 ) - Disposal of digital assets held 26,097 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 24,741 (10,503 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of shares to pay employee withholding taxes (2,684 ) (515 ) Exercise of stock options - 1 Net cash used in financing activities (2,684 ) (514 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 15,254 (8,095 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 11,376 20,494 End of period 26,630 12,399 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Non-cash issuance of stock $ 10 $ 20 Non-cash capitalized software costs settled in digital assets (including stock based compensation of $506 and $713 respectively) $ (2,959 ) $ (3,930 ) SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ (4,300 ) $ (918 )



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the federal securities laws. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions and apply only as of the date made. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “forecast,” as well as variations of such words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, and certain business metrics.

Forward-looking statements include statements concerning:

our business plans and strategy;

projected profitability, performance or cash flows;

future capital expenditures;

our growth strategy, including our ability to grow organically and through mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”);

anticipated financing needs;

business trends;

our capital allocation strategy;

liquidity and capital management; and

other information that is not historical information.



There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including those set forth in “Item 1. Business” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Amendment No. 4 to our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 10, 2024 (the “Form 10"), as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

__________________

1 Includes digital assets marked to market under new GAAP guidelines, specifically ASU 2023-08.

Legal Disclaimer:

