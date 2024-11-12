The Facts about the Canada Pension Plan and Alberta - Town Hall Discussion

Edmonton, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Federal Retirees is hosting a town hall discussion regarding the Alberta government's proposal to replace the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) with a new Alberta Pension Plan (APP).

In September 2023, the Alberta government presented a report it commissioned on the possibility of leaving the CPP to establish the APP. The CPP is one of the largest pension plans globally, providing a portable and secure source of income for approximately 21 million participants. Exiting the CPP could have significant implications for Alberta residents.

Notable pension experts Trevor Tombe and Patrick Imbeau, the Association's senior pension expert, will share insights on the implications of the proposed APP for Alberta residents. The event will be moderated by Roy Goodall, the Association president.

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 1:30 - 3:30pm MST

Location: Kingsway Legion (Royal Canadian Legion Br. 175), 14339 50 Street Northwest Edmonton

Media are invited to attend with Patrick Imbeau available to coordinate interviews following the discussion.

About the National Association of Federal Retirees:

The National Association of Federal Retirees (Federal Retirees) is the largest national advocacy organization representing 170,000 active and retired members of the federal public service, Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and retired federally appointed judges, as well as their partners and survivors.

Patrick Imbeau Advocacy and Policy Advisor 613-745-5457 pimbeau@federalretirees.ca

