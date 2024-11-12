Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,582 in the last 365 days.

Atlantic American Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results for 2024

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net loss of $2.0 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, for the three month period ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the three month period ended September 30, 2023. The Company had net loss of $4.7 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net loss for the three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 was primarily the result of unfavorable loss experience in the Company’s life and health operations due to an increase in incurred losses in the group life and Medicare supplement lines of business, as well as unfavorable loss experience in the Company’s property and casualty operations due to the frequency and severity of claims in the automobile liability line of business, compared to the prior year periods.

For the three month period ended September 30, 2024, premium revenue increased slightly to $43.8 million from $43.7 million in the comparable period in 2023. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2024, premium revenue decreased $2.6 million, or 1.9%, to $133.3 million from $135.9 million in the comparable period in 2023. The decrease in premium revenue during the nine month period ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to a decrease in the Medicare supplement insurance premiums in the Company’s life and health operations.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As we enter the fourth quarter, I am encouraged by the strong sales momentum within our life and health operations. Our newest charter has made a promising entrance into the market, supported by enhanced underwriting and distribution strategies that we believe will drive long-term improvements in our bottom-line performance. At the same time, our property and casualty business continues to navigate a highly inflationary automobile market, though we expect conditions to stabilize and return to historical norms in the near term. While we have work ahead of us, we remain confident in our ability to execute our strategy and are optimistic about the path forward.”
           
Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). We define operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding: (i) income tax expense (benefit); (ii) realized investment (gains) losses, net; and (iii) unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net. Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense (benefit), which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding forward-looking statements: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks, including the Company’s ability to remediate the identified material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting as described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10Q, and those other risks and uncertainties detailed in statements and reports that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact:    
J. Ross Franklin   Hilton H. Howell, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer   Chairman, President & CEO
Atlantic American Corporation   Atlantic American Corporation
404-266-5580   404-266-5505


Atlantic American Corporation
Financial Data
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,   September 30,  
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2023       2024       2023    
Insurance premiums                
    Life and health $ 27,568     $ 27,175     $ 81,691     $ 84,244    
    Property and casualty   16,214       16,571       51,636       51,662    
        Insurance premiums, net   43,782       43,746       133,327       135,906    
                 
Net investment income   2,477       2,325       7,449       7,425    
Realized investment gains, net   4       -       17       70    
Unrealized losses on equity securities, net   (1,746 )     (1,486 )     (1,617 )     (3,367 )  
Other income   2       6       8       14    
                 
Total revenue   44,519       44,591       139,184       140,048    
                 
Insurance benefits and losses incurred                
    Life and health   16,776       14,937       53,467       48,554    
    Property and casualty   13,984       11,881       41,025       38,089    
Commissions and underwriting expenses   11,490       11,064       35,740       36,830    
Interest expense   869       850       2,591       2,407    
Other expense   3,854       3,721       12,170       11,631    
                 
  Total benefits and expenses   46,973       42,453       144,993       137,511    
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes   (2,454 )     2,138       (5,809 )     2,537    
Income tax expense (benefit)   (456 )     379       (1,129 )     480    
                 
Net income (loss) $ (1,998 )   $ 1,759     $ (4,680 )   $ 2,057    
                 
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic & diluted) $ (0.10 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.24 )   $ 0.09    
                 
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure                
                 
Net income (loss) $ (1,998 )   $ 1,759     $ (4,680 )   $ 2,057    
Income tax expense (benefit)   (456 )     379       (1,129 )     480    
Realized investment gains, net   (4 )     -       (17 )     (70 )  
Unrealized losses on equity securities, net   1,746       1,486       1,617       3,367    
                 
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (712 )   $ 3,624     $ (4,209 )   $ 5,834    
                         
                       
  September 30,   December 31,          
Selected balance sheet data   2024       2023            
                 
Total cash and investments $ 263,750     $ 265,368            
    Insurance subsidiaries   254,931       259,253            
    Parent and other   8,819       6,115            
Total assets   386,989       381,265            
Insurance reserves and policyholder funds   218,882       212,422            
Debt   37,762       36,757            
Total shareholders' equity   105,759       107,275            
Book value per common share   4.91       4.99            
Statutory capital and surplus                
    Life and health   31,038       38,299            
    Property and casualty   50,424       51,774            
                 




Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Atlantic American Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results for 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more