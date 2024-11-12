Sticker Mule Launches ‘Stores’ for Effortless Custom Merch Printed On-Demand

Major celebrities and brands have already opened their own Sticker Mule Stores.

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule is announcing the official launch of Stores, a full-service solution for influencers, creators and brands to sell custom merchandise directly from the company website. This new solution enables creators to build their brand and grow their revenue while Sticker Mule manages order fulfillment and customer service.

With Sticker Mule Stores creators can sell custom merchandise printed on-demand – stickers, t-shirts, buttons, magnets and dozens of other items – while earning significant income from profits. The Stores solution also gives creators a 10% commission on the back-end when customers purchase their custom-created Sticker Mule products for up to one year, delivering value to creators for their designs in the form of a lucrative source of income while reducing upfront costs typically associated with custom merchandise.

Anthony Constantino, Co-Founder and CEO of Sticker Mule had this to say, “We are building Stores to be the most lucrative way to sell merch online. I directed our team to be as generous as possible so people can earn substantial income.”

Some creators are using Sticker Mule Stores to replace their existing stores, while others are considering it a supplement to what they are already doing.

Dozens of high-profile figures, including Mike Tyson , Henry Cejudo , Donald Trump Jr. and social media star Ricky Berwick , as well as major brands like AWS and Rumble have already launched their own Sticker Mule Stores, with many popular creators and brands soon to be announced in the coming weeks. More than 12,000 creators have come onboard during the beta.

Ricky Berwick shared why his team is excited to partner with Sticker Mule for their custom store:

“We had been thinking about reworking our merch business for awhile and when we saw what Sticker Mule had to offer, it was hard to pass on. Ease of use, excellent quality products and customer service that's second to none are just a few of the things we love about Sticker Mule.”

Creators and brands looking for more information on creating their own Store or exploring a variety of products, should visit StickerMule.com .

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, today we’re powered by 1,200+ people in 30+ countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

Henry Cejudo's Sticker Mule Store Fans of UFC Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Henry Cejudo can purchase his merchandise, including stickers, coasters, buttons, and more.

