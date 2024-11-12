MARA Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results
Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a letter to shareholders, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, today announced that its third quarter 2024 financial results are now available.
Investors are invited to access the third quarter 2024 shareholder letter at MARA’s website at ir.mara.com. A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.
MARA will hold a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please use this link. The webcast will also be available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Registration link: LINK
If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact MARA’s investor relations team at ir@mara.com.
About MARA
MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world’s preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.
