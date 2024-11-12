Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,622 in the last 365 days.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at two upcoming investor conferences being held in New York, NY.

Event: Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Time: 10:55 am ET
   
Event: Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time: 9:00 am ET
   

An audio webcast of the discussion will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available after the event.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 70 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com
415-937-5406


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more