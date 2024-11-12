OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at two upcoming investor conferences being held in New York, NY.

Event: Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 10:55 am ET Event: Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 am ET

An audio webcast of the discussion will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available after the event.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 70 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406

