Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share on its outstanding common stock.

The action was taken on November 11, 2024, by unanimous consent of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share is payable on December 27, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 27, 2024.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com

 


