H.R. 9135, Ensuring Airline Resiliency to Reduce Delays and Cancellations Act

H.R. 9135 would require passenger air carriers to develop and regularly update a strategy to prevent or limit the effects of severe weather and other anticipated disruptions on passengers. The bill would require the Department of Transportation to develop a method to protect the confidentiality of trade secrets or proprietary information in those strategies. In addition, H.R. 9135 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to evaluate the effectiveness of the strategies and report its findings to the Congress.

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the legislation would cost $1 million over the 2025-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.