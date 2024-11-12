DLNR News Release – YOUTH INVITED TO ENGAGE IN CLIMATE SUMMIT AT THE HAWAIʻI STATE CAPITOL

Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR 

 

DAWN CHANG 
CHAIRPERSON 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 12, 2024

YOUTH INVITED TO ENGAGE IN CLIMATE SUMMIT AT THE HAWAIʻI STATE CAPITOL

(HONOLULU) – Keiki, teens and young adults are encouraged to attend the Youth Climate Summit on Saturday,November 16 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

Youth can become climate champions and help guide the state’s Climate Action Pathways by sharing their vision for a climate-ready Hawaiʻi. Students will engage with policymakers, community and government organizations, as well as other youth leaders to promote climate policy action in Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) and Climate Future Forum are hosting the family friendly event. Youth ages 14-26 can attend the Climate Future Forum from 8:30 a.m. to noon to work on policies with lawmakers. The mission is to inspire young people to take action on climate by engaging in the 2025 legislative session.

All ages are invited to the Youth Climate Summit from noon to 2:30 p.m. There will be live music and networkingopportunities for participants to engage with state climate leaders and environmental organizations to learn how they can make a difference.

“The youth of Hawaiʻi have the strongest voice in shaping their future. It is important to incorporate all the voices of our community in the co-development of our Climate Action Pathways, and this event brings young people to that table,” said Leah Laramee, Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Coordinator. “We are excited to provide them this opportunity to be heard and involved in creating a climate ready Hawaiʻi.”

There will be a prize giveaway with climate-friendly prizes and there is no charge to attend. Registration is required by November 15 for the Climate Future Forum; registration is recommended, but not required for the Youth Climate Summit.

# # #

RESOURCES 

Climate Future Forum www.climatefuturehawaii.org – (open to youth ages 14-26) Senate Floor, Capitol, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – Register HERE

Hawaiʻi Youth Climate Summit – (open to the public—including youth under 14, educators, and community members) Capitol Rotunda, 12-2:30 p.m. – Register HERE

For more information, please contact Bill Unruh, Climate Outreach Leader: [email protected]

Event flyers – Climate Future Forum and Youth Climate Summit 

 

Media Contact: 

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

808-587-0396

[email protected]

