Celebrating the Legacy of Mariachi 'Fiesta Del Mariachi' in Santa Ana, A Night of Music, Culture and Community on Dec. 8

A Day and Night of Festivities Honoring Mariachi and Mexican Heritage in the Heart of Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, with Live Music, Dance and Holiday Spirit.

The Fiesta Del Mariachi is more than a concert; it’s a vibrant showcase of culture, unity, and joy, embodying the spirit of our community and the legacy of mariachi” — Andre Roberson, CEO of the Power of One Foundation

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Power of One Foundation, in partnership with the City of Santa Ana, ALR Productions, and the Santa Ana School District, is thrilled to announce “Fiesta Del Mariachi,” a vibrant holiday celebration. Brought to you by the Power of One Foundation and its partners, with CalOptima Health as the presenting sponsor, the event will take place on Dec. 8, 2024, at Santa Ana Stadium, offering a heartwarming blend of music, culture, and community engagement.

Mariachi transcends music; it embodies a legacy rooted in Mexican heritage and family traditions. This celebration serves as both a tribute and an educational initiative, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the Mariachi Mastery Scholarship Program. Championed by the Power of One Foundation, this scholarship provides young, aspiring musicians the resources and training needed to master the art of mariachi music. Through preserving this cultural heritage, the foundation aims to nurture a new generation of storytellers who will continue to echo the vibrant tradition of mariachi.

The day’s festivities will commence with a Youth Mariachi Showcase from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., a free community event highlighting Santa Ana’s talented young mariachi musicians at Santa Ana Stadium. This showcase, featuring students from Carr Intermediate, Godinez High School, Saint Anne Parish School, Century High School, and Santa Ana High School, emphasizes the power of mariachi in cultural preservation and promotes its benefits for mental well-being through musical expression. The daytime event will be hosted by John Gutierrez, Vice President of the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Angel Ng, a talented opera and mariachi singer. Complimentary tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fiesta-del-mariachi-showcase-tickets-928333248737

As the day transitions into the evening, the Fiesta Del Mariachi main concert begins, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 6 p.m. at Santa Ana Stadium (Santa Ana Bowl). The event promises a captivating night featuring performances by Mariachi Los Reyes, co-headliner Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, and Ballet Folklórico del Río Grande with their festive production, Campana Sobre Campana – Christmas in Mexico. Headlining the night is Death Row Records artist Julián Torres, whose powerful voice recently highlighted the 2024 World Series. Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/886715208057?aff=oddtdtcreator

“The Fiesta Del Mariachi is more than a concert; it’s a vibrant showcase of culture, unity, and joy, embodying the spirit of our community and the legacy of mariachi,” said Andre Roberson, CEO of the Power of One Foundation. “This event reflects our commitment to promoting mental health and preserving cultural heritage while creating opportunities for Santa Ana’s youth to connect with their roots and express themselves through music,” Roberson added.

In the spirit of giving, attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to support the Power of One Foundation’s annual holiday toy drive, spreading cheer to children in need across Orange County. Businesses and individuals can contribute and participate in this initiative through various sponsorship levels, each offering community recognition and exclusive VIP seating in appreciation of their generous support and contribution.

Tickets are on sale now at www.powerofonefoundation.org

Proud sponsors of the Power of One Foundation’s “Fiesta Del Mariachi” include:

Presenting Sponsor: CalOptima Health

Platinum Sponsors: Elite Management Services, Santa Ana Chamber, Sunbelt Rentals, Zessa Hotel (a DoubleTree by Hilton), Stage Plus, Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Perla Mexican Cuisine, Northgate Markets, Soluna Multimedia, Sparkling Events by Design.

Gold Sponsors: Commercial Bank of California, LA Revista Binacional, IKEA Costa Mesa, Home Depot, Placer Tequila, Lucky.

Silver Sponsors: Kompashion, Food 4 Less, Vision Latina 96.7 FM, Republic Services, Police Organization Association, Lucky Media, Inspired Leadership, Imagena Latina, El Aviso Magazine, El Clasificado, I.N.S.P.I.R.E.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Andre Roberson at (714) 856-7602 or via email at andre@powerofonefoundation.org, or reach out to Shawnee Roberson at (406) 672-9617 or via email at shawnee@powerofonefoundation.org.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact Yvette Morales at YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769.

About the Power of One Foundation:

The Power of One Foundation is dedicated to empowering underrepresented communities throughout Orange County by providing essential resources and promoting growth through education, music, and the arts. The Foundation’s mission reflects a commitment to uplift and unite communities, celebrating diversity and fostering opportunities for all.

For more information, visit www.powerofonefoundation.org

