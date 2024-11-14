Cornhole Shootout Scores Toy of the Year Nomination

Cornhole Shootout Outdoor Toy of the Year Finalist TOTY Outdoor Finalist Cornhole Shootout Cornhole Shootout ABetter Design Company

ABetter Design Company's Cornhole Shootout, a fusion of basketball with cornhole, has been named a Finalist for Outdoor Toy of the Year by the Toy Association

It’s very satisfying to be acknowledged by The Toy Association for all the hard work that went into Cornhole Shootout. We could not be more proud. This is like the Academy Awards for toys.” — David Beker, president of ABetter Design Company

BRIGHTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCORE! ABetter Design Company proudly announces that its latest product, Cornhole Shootout , the new, innovative activity game that fuses basketball with cornhole, has been named a Finalist for Toy of the Year by the Toy Association, Inc.Cornhole Shootout ($79.99 for 2-4 players ages 6+), the action game that combines two of the most popular played sports into one recreational competition, has now gained one of the most prestigious nominations in the toy industry.David Beker, president of ABetter Design Company, makers of Cornhole Shootout, said, “It’s amazing to be recognized by the Toy Association. It’s very satisfying to be acknowledged for all the hard work, painstaking details, and effort that went into the design, manufacturing and marketing that makes Cornhole Shootout such an excellent product. All of us at ABetter Design Company could not be prouder about this nomination. This is like the Academy Awards for toys.”As a finalist in the T.O.T.Y. Outdoor Product Category , Cornhole Shootout will be highlighted and celebrated at events and exhibits as one of the top toys of the year while awaiting the T.O.T.Y. awards ceremony, held during the Toy Industry’s International Toy Fair in New York City, February 28-March 4, 2025.The first thought for the product was the brainstorm of inventor Martin Lombardini. He pitched it to Matt Nuccio, president of Design Edge, Inc., the family owned and operated Long Island, NY-based toy invention company, who then brought the idea to ABetter Design Company. The concept was developed eagerly by Beker and his team, along with Design Edge, and the product quickly entered the manufacturing process. In less than nine months, Cornhole Shootout went from idea to widespread availability. In that brief time, Cornhole Shootout has been heralded by toy testers, parenting organizations and critics for its innovation, durability, portability and play value. The game has prominent listing and prime ranking from its surging Amazon sales. Cornhole Shootout was recently named a 2024 Toy Insider Winner and earned the Mom’s Choice Gold Award, National Parenting Publications of America (NAPPA) Seal of Approval, and 2024 Top Product Honor from Family Choice... and now T.O.T.Y. Finalist!How to play Cornhole ShootoutTo play Cornhole Shootout, the setup is like traditional cornhole, and each team has four beanbags, with two plaers per team taking turns tossing them. However, in Cornhole Shootout players can take aim and can choose to shoot into elevated hoops that are strategically placed on the cornhole-style board. Points are earned by landing beanbags on different targets, with 1 point for staying on the platform, 2 for the hoop, 3 for the hole, and 5 for both. The game ends when one team reaches exactly 21 points, and points cancel out if both teams score in the same round. With precision and teamwork, teams can dominate the court and the board in a cool new twist on classic games.Beker explained, “With the backboard, we added a small margin of error for higher scoring and younger players to have success playing the game.”Cornhole Shootout is assembled from fitting lightweight PVC pipes and stretching durable nylon canvases. The game includes two game boards, two basketball hoop structures, and eight bean bags (four red, four blue). After the game, the product is easily dismantled and can be stored for portability in the included canvas tote to be brought to the next BBQ, yard game event or beach party.History of SuccessABetter Design Company knows a little about successful takes on active play. The company also markets Bank-A-Ball, the world’s most advanced trickshot basketball set. Bank-A-Ball ($29.99 for ages 4+) is the adjustable angle basketball backboard and rim that hooks atop a standard-sized door to turn any room into a playground. Bank-A-Ball is not a regular mini hoop. Bank-A-Ball is a sturdy, 6-position segmented backboard with a 7-position spring-loaded adjustable, collapsible rim. It revolutionizes the trickshot possibilities with a whole new angle(s). Two new additions to the ABetter Design product line will be introduced in Spring 2025.About ABetter Design Company:The mission of ABetter Design Company is to create, manufacture and market original, new products for active play. The premiere products from the company include the award-winning Bank-A-Ball indoor basketball set and Cornhole Shootout. The lead products demonstrate the company’s commitment to innovative, action-oriented products for children and teens. For more information, visit www.abetterdesigncompany.com , post your trick shots and tag us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.About The Toy Association:Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the business trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.8 billion, and its roughly 900 members drive the annual $41 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry’s voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play’s positive impact on childhood development. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, governments, consumers, and the industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. For more information, visit: https://www.toyassociation.org/ta/ and the association social media outlets: Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.Cornhole Shootoutand Bank-A Ballis a registered trademark product of ABetter Design Company LLC2024 ABetter Design Company LLC, (Efrat, Israel). All Rights Reserved.

