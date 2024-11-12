MAUREEN GREER BLENDS THE SCRIPTURE AND PRACTICAL ADVICE TO FOSTER SPIRITUAL GROWTH AND WELLNESS

Health Through the Psalms: To Do God's Will

“Health Through the Psalms: To Do God’s Will” empowers readers to take control of their health journey through prayer and actionable steps

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educator and nurse Maureen Greer reveals her latest transformative handbook. “Health Through the Psalms: To Do God’s Will” presents a dynamic twelve-week program that boosts health by harnessing the revolutionary messages of the Bible. This program empowers audiences to enhance their brains, bodies, and beliefs, offering an accessible path for individuals of all ages who are eager to embrace a healthier lifestyle rooted in faith.This guide features twelve specific psalms from the Bible, each linked to topics that explore the intricate connections between the human body, brain, and overall well-being. Greer highlights how these topics shape not just physical health but also emotional and spiritual well-being, fostering a holistic perspective on health that weaves faith into everyday life.Over the course of twelve weeks, readers discover detailed nutritional information and insights into various body systems, while exploring how nurturing one’s faith can lead to better health outcomes. Every week revolves around a unique theme, packed with practical steps that inspire personal growth and enhance well-being. Heartfelt prayers fill the book, guiding individuals to seek God’s support as they take off on their health journey.Author Maureen Greer passionately embraces health education as a devoted teacher and nurse. With three undergraduate degrees in Education, Nursing, and Music, she also boasts a Master’s in Educational Psychology. When her sixth child was born with Down syndrome, it profoundly influenced her path into the fields of brain and body health. This pivotal experience inspired her to explore the deep connections between diet, lifestyle, and the holistic development of individuals. This book springs from her passion for functional nutrition and holistic health, designed to empower everyone to reach their best holistic well-being.“Health Through the Psalms: To Do God’s Will” captivates those eager to deepen their faith and boost their physical and mental health. Maureen Greer blends faith and health in a way that empowers readers to cultivate a healthier lifestyle and strengthen their spiritual connection. Begin a holistic journey today. Secure a copy on Amazon , available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions!About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

