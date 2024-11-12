KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP NAMED 'BEST LAW FIRM' BY BEST LAWYERS

Managing Principal Stephen J. Kaufman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that it has been recognized by Best LawyersBest Law Firms2025 among the nation's elite law firms. This is the 15th edition of the publication.“Over the past decade, these awards have cemented their place as one of the most respected, utilized and comprehensive guides to legal excellence, serving as a trusted resource for both clients and legal professionals seeking distinguished representation in a diverse array of practice areas,” states the publisher.“This edition features firms that have not only achieved the highest standards of legal expertise but also have a proven track record of success across a range of complex and dynamic legal issues.”Kaufman Legal Group is a leader in the specialized field of political law, representing clients in some of the most high-profile political campaigns and public policy debates in the City of Los Angeles, State of California and on the national stage. Kaufman Legal Group’s clients include elected officials, candidates, political parties, corporations, trade associations, nonprofits, and government agencies. During the recent elections, the firm represented successful candidates in many of California’s most highly contested congressional and state legislative races, and advised clients in a number of significant state and local ballot measure campaigns. Whether working with a Fortune 500 company or a grass-roots initiative campaign, the firm’s talented attorneys provide thoughtful solutions and winning results for its clients.

